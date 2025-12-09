The official end of smallpox (KOR)

On Dec. 9, 1979, scientists at the World Health Organization confirmed that smallpox had been eradicated. Five months later, the World Health Assembly declared the world free of the disease. One of the deadliest infections in human history had been eliminated through a coordinated global effort.Smallpox is also one of the oldest documented diseases. Records indicate an outbreak in China in 1122 BCE, and ancient Sanskrit texts in India describe a virus consistent with it. Traces of smallpox have even been detected on the mummified remains of Pharaoh Ramses V, who died in 1156 BCE.Yet the invention of vaccination did not produce an immediate eradication. As late as 1967, smallpox still killed 2 million people worldwide. Administering vaccines to every population across different continents, political systems and health infrastructures proved far more challenging than the scientific breakthrough itself. Nearly two centuries after Edward Jenner’s discovery, the disease was declared extinct in nature only in 1979.No country administers routine smallpox vaccination today. Generations once taught to fear tiger attacks, the dreaded smallpox and even war as the three great dangers of childhood now regard smallpox as a distant historical threat. So remote has smallpox become that misinformation about vaccines, including conspiratorial claims about their safety, circulates among groups with little awareness of the eradication effort that made modern public health possible.Smallpox was the first infectious disease eradicated by humans. Its disappearance marks an extraordinary scientific and logistical achievement, one that required sustained international cooperation and trust in medical science. As vaccine skepticism spreads, the success of the smallpox campaign offers a reminder that the protection modern societies enjoy is neither automatic nor guaranteed.1979년 12월 9일 세계보건기구(WHO)의 과학자들이 천연두의 박멸을 공식 확인했다. 다섯 달 후인 1980년 5월 개최된 제33회 세계보건총회(World Health Assembly)는 ‘세계와 모든 사람이 천연두로부터의 자유를 얻었다’고 선언했다. 인류 역사상 가장 무서운 전염병 중 하나를 인류 스스로의 힘으로 멸종시킨 것이다.천연두는 가장 오래된 전염병 중 하나다. 기원전 1122년 중국에서 발생했다는 기록이 있고, 고대 인도의 산스크리트어 문헌에도 천연두에 대한 언급이 나온다. 기원전 1156년 사망하여 미라가 된 이집트의 파라오 람세스 5세의 머리에서도 천연두 감염 증거를 확인할 수 있다.영국의 의사 에드워드 제너(사진)는 소의 젖을 짜는 여인들이 인수공통감염병 우두(牛痘)에 걸리는 대신 천연두에 걸리지 않는다는 점에 주목했다. 우두에 걸린 사람의 고름을 통해 우두에 감염된다면 천연두의 면역력을 얻을 수 있지 않을까. 1796년 5월 용감한 8세 소년이 실험 대상으로 나섰고, 결과는 대성공이었다. 가볍게 앓고 회복한 소년은 천연두의 면역력을 얻었다.종두법의 발명이 천연두의 종말로 곧장 이어진 것은 아니었다. 1967년만 해도 세계적으로 200만 명이 천연두로 죽었다. 전 세계인을 상대로 예방접종을 하여 자연 상태의 전염병을 박멸하는 일은 말처럼 쉽지 않았다. 제너의 종두법 발명 이후 200년 가까이 흐른 1979년에 이르러서야 천연두를 박멸할 수 있었다.이제는 그 어떤 나라에서도 정규적인 천연두 예방접종을 실시하지 않는다. 옛날 어린이들이 무서워했다는 호환·마마·전쟁 중 마마, 즉 천연두의 공포는 역사의 뒤켠으로 사라진 지 오래다. 심지어는 백신에 대한 불신과 음모론을 퍼뜨리는 이들이 등장할 지경이다. 현대 의학의 성취와 혜택은 결코 당연한 것이 아니다.