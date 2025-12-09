BTS's Jungkook graces cover of Rolling Stone in Korea, Britain, Japan
Published: 09 Dec. 2025, 09:50
Jungkook of boy band BTS has been chosen as the star of Rolling Stone's first international magazine cover project covering the Korea, Britain and Japan editions, his agency BigHit Music announced Tuesday.
According to the agency, Jungkook has been placed on the front cover of the magazine in all three countries, becoming the first K-pop solo artist to be on the cover of Rolling Stone in the U.K. The magazine also includes pictures and an interview detailing his musical career and vision.
A digital cover featuring Jungkook is also available online for the issues of the United States, France, India, the Philippines and China.
“I’ve always pursued change. I want to be an artist who doesn’t get dragged by the flow, but creates the flow,” Jungkook said in the interview. “I don’t want to be confined — I want to be an artist without limits.”
Jungkook recently became the first Korean solo artist to surpass 10 billion cumulative streams on Spotify with the songs released under his own name.
