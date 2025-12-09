NMIXX to perform in Europe, North America for 1st world tour
Published: 09 Dec. 2025, 09:53
Girl group NMIXX will perform in 11 regions in Europe and North America as part of its first world tour "Episode 1: Zero Frontier," the sextet's agency JYP Entertainment said Tuesday.
Having kicked off the tour with two concerts in Korea last month, NMIXX will continue its journey with a concert in Madrid on March 17; followed by Amsterdam on March 20; Paris on March 22; Frankfurt on March 24; London on March 26; Toronto on March 29; Brooklyn on March 31; National Harbor, Maryland, on April 2; Irving, Texas, on April 4; Oakland, California, on April 7; and Los Angeles on April 9.
More stops will be added in the future, according to the agency.
NMIXX released its first full-length album “Blue Valentine” in October. The title track placed high on local music charts, including No. 11 on the Melon Top 100 chart and No. 1 on the Bugs Now Hot music chart. B-side track "Spinnin' On It' was named on music magazine NME's “50 Best Songs of 2025."
