 NMIXX to perform in Europe, North America for 1st world tour
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Entertainment > K-pop

print dictionary print

NMIXX to perform in Europe, North America for 1st world tour

Published: 09 Dec. 2025, 09:53
Girl group NMIXX's ″Episode 1: Zero Frontier″ world tour poster [JYP ENTERTAINMENT]

Girl group NMIXX's ″Episode 1: Zero Frontier″ world tour poster [JYP ENTERTAINMENT]

 
Girl group NMIXX will perform in 11 regions in Europe and North America as part of its first world tour "Episode 1: Zero Frontier," the sextet's agency JYP Entertainment said Tuesday.
 
Having kicked off the tour with two concerts in Korea last month, NMIXX will continue its journey with a concert in Madrid on March 17; followed by Amsterdam on March 20; Paris on March 22; Frankfurt on March 24; London on March 26; Toronto on March 29; Brooklyn on March 31; National Harbor, Maryland, on April 2; Irving, Texas, on April 4; Oakland, California, on April 7; and Los Angeles on April 9.
 

Related Article

 
More stops will be added in the future, according to the agency.
 
NMIXX released its first full-length album “Blue Valentine” in October. The title track placed high on local music charts, including No. 11 on the Melon Top 100 chart and No. 1 on the Bugs Now Hot music chart. B-side track "Spinnin' On It' was named on music magazine NME's “50 Best Songs of 2025."

BY YOON SO-YEON [[email protected]]
tags NMIXX world tour JYP Entertainment

More in K-pop

NMIXX to perform in Europe, North America for 1st world tour

BTS's Jungkook graces cover of Rolling Stone in Korea, Britain, Japan

Entertainment agency, traditional hat and Samyang Foods vice chairman to be recognized at Korea Image Awards

K-pop group Allday Project launches pop-up store in Seoul — in pictures

'Kpop Demon Hunters' soundtrack, Stray Kids album rank No. 3, No. 4 on Billboard chart

Related Stories

NMIXX to fuse country with hip-hop in third EP

'A dream journey': Girl group NMIXX kicks off first world tour with two concerts in Incheon

NMIXX continues to boldly fuse genres in third EP "Fe3O4: Stick Out"

NMIXX to release first full-length album 'Blue Valentine' on Oct. 13

Girl group ITZY to embark on new world tour starting Feb. 13
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)