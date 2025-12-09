 Shinwha's Lee Min-woo welcomes daughter
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Entertainment > K-pop

print dictionary print

Shinwha's Lee Min-woo welcomes daughter

Published: 09 Dec. 2025, 16:21 Updated: 09 Dec. 2025, 17:22
Singer Lee Min-woo of Shinhwa [NEWS1]

Singer Lee Min-woo of Shinhwa [NEWS1]

 
Lee Min-woo, a member of the K-pop group Shinhwa, has welcomed a daughter, making him the father of two girls, according to the music industry on Tuesday.
 
His wife gave birth on Monday, and both mother and child are in good health, the sources said.
 

Related Article

Lee met his wife in 2013 through mutual acquaintances, then reconnected with her years later. They began dating afterward. His wife has a daughter from a previous marriage.
 
On the KBS2 reality show “Mr. House Husband,” Lee recently shared details of the pregnancy. He said he chose the fetus nickname “Yangyang” because the baby was conceived during a trip there. He also said he worked to improve his fitness and quit smoking ahead of the birth. His wife said on the program that he has been attentive throughout the pregnancy, including preparing food for her late at night.
 
Lee plans to hold a wedding ceremony with his wife next spring.
 
He debuted with Shinhwa in March 1998. The group has released 13 full-length albums and scored hits including “T.O.P (Twinkling of Paradise)” (1999), “Perfect Man” (2002), “Brand New” (2004) and “Memory” (2015).


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY HYEON YE-SEUL [[email protected]]
tags Lee Min-woo daughter marriage

More in K-pop

BTS receives presidential commendation for 'Love Myself' campaign

Shinwha's Lee Min-woo welcomes daughter

NMIXX to perform in Europe, North America for 1st world tour

BTS's Jungkook graces cover of Rolling Stone in Korea, Britain, Japan

Entertainment agency, traditional hat and Samyang Foods vice chairman to be recognized at Korea Image Awards

Related Stories

Actors Kim Woo-bin and Shin Min-a to marry after 10 years of dating

Min Woo Lee and Rikuya Hoshino share moving day lead at Australian Open

Choi Ji-woo gives birth to her first child, a daughter, over the weekend

Singer Ben announces plan to wed director of W-Foundation

Comedians Kim Jun-ho, Kim Ji-min to tie knot in July
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)