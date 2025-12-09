Shinwha's Lee Min-woo welcomes daughter
Published: 09 Dec. 2025, 16:21 Updated: 09 Dec. 2025, 17:22
Lee Min-woo, a member of the K-pop group Shinhwa, has welcomed a daughter, making him the father of two girls, according to the music industry on Tuesday.
His wife gave birth on Monday, and both mother and child are in good health, the sources said.
Lee met his wife in 2013 through mutual acquaintances, then reconnected with her years later. They began dating afterward. His wife has a daughter from a previous marriage.
On the KBS2 reality show “Mr. House Husband,” Lee recently shared details of the pregnancy. He said he chose the fetus nickname “Yangyang” because the baby was conceived during a trip there. He also said he worked to improve his fitness and quit smoking ahead of the birth. His wife said on the program that he has been attentive throughout the pregnancy, including preparing food for her late at night.
Lee plans to hold a wedding ceremony with his wife next spring.
He debuted with Shinhwa in March 1998. The group has released 13 full-length albums and scored hits including “T.O.P (Twinkling of Paradise)” (1999), “Perfect Man” (2002), “Brand New” (2004) and “Memory” (2015).
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY HYEON YE-SEUL [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)