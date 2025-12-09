'No Other Choice,' 'KPop Demon Hunters' nominated for Golden Globes
Published: 09 Dec. 2025, 09:25
Director Park Chan-wook’s dark thriller “No Other Choice” and Netflix’s hit animated film “KPop Demon Hunters” picked up three Golden Globe nominations each on Monday, including best picture nods in their respective categories.
"KPop Demon Hunters" made history as songwriter EJAE, whose real name is Kim Eun-jae, became the first Korean American to be nominated in the event’s original song category.
The Golden Globes announced the nominees for 28 categories for the 83rd annual Golden Globe Awards that will be broadcast live on Jan. 11, according to its website.
"No Other Choice" was nominated for best motion picture in the categories of musical or comedy and non-English language. Lead actor Lee Byung-hun received a nomination for best performance by a male actor in a motion picture in the musical or comedy category.
For the best picture award in the musical or comedy category, the film will compete against five rivals: "Blue Moon," "Bugonia," "Marty Supreme," "Nouvelle Vague" and "One Battle After Another."
Its competitors in the non-English category are "It Was Just an Accident," "Sentimental Value," "Sirat," "the Secret Agent" and "The Voice of Hind Rajab."
Based on the 1997 satirical thriller novel "The Ax" by American novelist Donald E. Westlake, "No Other Choice" follows the story of a desperate father of two who wages his own personal war for survival after losing his longtime job.
It is Lee's first Golden Globe nomination for an acting award. He will compete against candidates including Leonardo DiCaprio, Timothee Chalamet and George Clooney.
"KPop Demon Hunters" was named as a nominee for best motion picture in the animated film category, alongside competitors "Arco," "Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba — Infinity Castle," "Elio," "Little Amélie or the Character of Rain" and "Zootopia 2."
It was also nominated for the categories of cinematic and box office achievement, and best original song.
The film has become Netflix's most popular movie of all time after being released in June, accumulating over 300 million views globally.
Its original songs "Golden," "Your Idol" and "Soda Pop," have smashed streaming records, maintaining positions on Billboard's Hot 100 chart. "Golden" has also earned three Grammy nominations, including for Song of the Year.
"One Battle After Another" is leading in nominations for the awards, having received nine, including for best comedy or musical, best director, best original screenplay and acting awards.
