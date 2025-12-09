Cho Sae-ho to leave 'You Quiz on the Block,' 'Two Days and One Night' amid ties to alleged underground figure
Published: 09 Dec. 2025, 10:53
- KIM JU-YEON
Entertainer Cho Sae-ho will leave two major variety shows — tvN's “You Quiz on the Block” and KBS2’s “Two Days and One Night” — after allegations surfaced online that he maintained ties with a man alleged to be involved in organized crime, his agency said Tuesday, adding that Cho denies any wrongdoing.
Cho feels "deep responsibility for the misunderstandings and controversy raised about him,” according to A2Z Entertainment. “He is fully aware of the discomfort felt by viewers who love the programs.”
Cho's departure comes after a social media user alleged last week that he maintained a close relationship with a man surnamed Choi, whom the user described as a key figure in a local gang, and claimed Cho received expensive gifts from Choi. The user also posted a photo that appeared to show Cho and Choi hugging in what looked like an entertainment venue.
Cho chose to leave the shows after discussions with production teams because he did not want staff to feel pressured by the scrutiny surrounding him, according to A2Z. The agency said it plans to respond more firmly to clear the allegations and restore his reputation, adding that Cho aims to return to work once he resolves the matter.
A2Z denied the claims after they surfaced last week and said it is considering civil and criminal action for defamation, obstruction of business and the spread of false information.
“We promise to dispel all suspicions raised at this time and return in good health," A2Z said.
A2Z reiterated that Cho has “no connection whatsoever” to Choi’s business. The agency had earlier said the two men were “simply acquaintances” but denied Cho had any involvement with Choi’s activities.
“Claims that he received money or expensive gifts from Choi for promoting [Choi's] business are not true,” it said, adding that Cho appreciates public concern and views criticism as an opportunity for reflection. The agency said Cho hopes to return with “healthier laughter” and asked for continued support.
KBS2’s “Two Days and One Night” said in a statement on Tuesday that Cho will not join future recordings but will appear in episodes already filmed. The production team said it had “respected the decision made by Cho and his agency” after careful consideration.
“We humbly accept the public’s concern and will continue to do our best to produce a program that meets viewers’ expectations,” the team said.
Cho debuted in 2001 through an SBS comedian recruitment program and appears regularly on entertainment shows. He married a noncelebrity in October last year.
BY CHO MUN-GYU, KIM JU-YEON
