Chinese and Russian military aircraft enter and exit Kadiz

Published: 09 Dec. 2025, 17:20
A Russian Sukhoi fighter jet escorts a Chinese H-6 bomber in May 2024, when Russian and Chinese military aircraft entered Korea’s air defense identification zone. [JOONGANG ILBO]

Chinese and Russian military aircraft, including bombers and fighter jets, entered and exited Korea's air defense identification zone (Kadiz) on Tuesday morning, Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said.
 
At around 10 a.m. on Tuesday, seven Russian military aircraft and two Chinese military aircraft entered the Kadiz over the East Sea and South Sea in succession before exiting, according to the JCS. No violations of Korean airspace occurred, the JCS added in a text message to reporters.
 

“Our military detected the Chinese and Russian aircraft before they entered the Kadiz,” the JCS said. “We deployed Air Force fighter jets [...] to prevent any unexpected situations.”
 
An air defense identification zone is set up by a country to identify and respond to foreign military aircraft approaching its airspace. It is not considered part of sovereign airspace under international law, but any military aircraft entering another country’s air defense identification zone is expected to submit its flight plans in advance and notify authorities upon its entry.
 
Four of the Russian aircraft and two of the Chinese aircraft were reportedly participating in a joint China-Russia military drill.
 
“The Russian aircraft entered the Kadiz near Ulleung Island and Dokdo, and the Chinese aircraft entered near Ieodo,” a JCS official said. “The two sides regrouped in the airspace near Tsushima Island.”
 
The aircraft remained in the Kadiz for approximately one hour.
 
“Chinese and Russian military aircraft typically conduct joint drills near the Korean Peninsula once or twice a year,” the JCS official added.
 
Chinese and Russian aircraft previously entered the Kadiz during a joint drill on Nov. 29 last year.
 
Russia does not recognize Korea’s control over the Kadiz, arguing that there is no basis under international law. The airspace over Ieodo, where the Chinese aircraft entered, is an overlapping zone, as both Korea and China have designated air defense zones that cover the area.


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY HYEON YE-SEUL [[email protected]]
