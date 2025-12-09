 Seoul reaffirms sovereignty over Dokdo following Takaichi's claim
Published: 09 Dec. 2025, 21:13
Korea's easternmost islets of Dokdo [MINISTRY OF FOREIGN AFFAIRS]

The presidential office reaffirmed Tuesday that the easternmost islets of Dokdo are unequivocally Korean territory, rejecting Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's renewed claim over the islets in the East Sea.
 
A senior presidential official dismissed remarks by Takaichi during a parliamentary session earlier in the day, reasserting that no territorial dispute exists over Dokdo.
 

"Dokdo is an integral part of Korean territory historically, geographically and under international law," the official said. "We will sternly and firmly respond to Japan's unjust claims over Dokdo."
 
It marks Seoul's first strong response toward Tokyo since President Lee Jae Myung took office in June, vowing to improve relations with Japan.
 
Takaichi's renewed claims raised concerns that it could strain bilateral ties at a time when Lee has emphasized a two-track approach that separates future-oriented cooperation from historical and territorial disputes.
 
The two countries have reportedly been coordinating Lee's potential visit to Nara Prefecture, Takaichi's home region, next month for a summit with the Japanese prime minister as part of efforts to maintain positive momentum through reciprocal visits.

Yonhap
Seoul reaffirms sovereignty over Dokdo following Takaichi's claim

