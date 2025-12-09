More in K-campus

Mindful meals and tea tastings: Students experience cultural offerings along the Seomjin River

Over 85% of students at women's university in Seoul oppose coeducational transition, survey finds

Despite hospitalizations and traffic accidents, students still forced to attend university chapel classes

Riize's Sohee selected as K-pop artist with the most 'autumn-like personal color'

Knife attack threat delays Dongduk graffiti cleanup effort