 North Korea's Kim sends condolences to Putin over death of Russian envoy to Pyongyang
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > North Korea

print dictionary print

North Korea's Kim sends condolences to Putin over death of Russian envoy to Pyongyang

Published: 09 Dec. 2025, 08:36
Yun Jong Ho, left, minister of External Economic Relations and North Korea's chairman to the inter-governmental committee, is given a send off before leaving for Russia, by Aleksandr Matsegora, second from right, Russia's Ambassador to North Korea, at Pyongyang International Airport in Pyongyang on March 17. [AFP/YONHAP]

Yun Jong Ho, left, minister of External Economic Relations and North Korea's chairman to the inter-governmental committee, is given a send off before leaving for Russia, by Aleksandr Matsegora, second from right, Russia's Ambassador to North Korea, at Pyongyang International Airport in Pyongyang on March 17. [AFP/YONHAP]

 
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has sent a message of condolence to Russian President Vladimir Putin over the death of Russian Ambassador Aleksandr Matsegora, the North's state media reported on Tuesday.
 
"Kim [...] sent a message of condolence to Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin [...] on Dec. 8 regarding the demise of Aleksandr Ivanovich Matsegora, Russian extraordinary ambassador to the DPRK, on Dec. 6, 2025," the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) reported.
 

Related Article

DPRK stands for the Democratic People's Republic of Korea, the official name of North Korea.
 
In the message, Kim expressed "deep condolences" to Putin, the Russian leadership and Matsegora's bereaved family over his "sudden demise," the KCNA said.
 
"Comrade Matsegora was a close friend and comrade of the DPRK people who devoted his whole life to the development of the DPRK-Russia friendly relations for over 30 years," Kim said.
 
The bilateral relations between the countries that have developed into the present "firm alliance" are clearly associated with Matsegora's "devoted efforts," he also noted.
 
"The sudden demise of the ambassador at the present time when the development of relations between the DPRK and Russia have entered a crucial historic phase is indeed a heartrending event and a great loss," the KCNA also quoted Kim as saying. "His noble life [...] will shine forever and will always be remembered by the peoples of the two countries."
 
Russia's foreign ministry announced earlier that Matsegora died Saturday at 70 years old, without revealing the cause.
 
Having started as a staff member at the Russian Embassy in Pyongyang in 1999, Matsegora had served as Russia's top envoy to North Korea for 10 years since 2015, recently playing a key role as Pyongyang and Moscow aligned closely following North Korea's deployment of troops to support Russia in the war against Ukraine.
 
North Korea's Foreign Minister Choe Son-hui sent a separate message of condolence to Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, noting that Matsegora "made a distinguished contribution" to the bilateral relations of friendship and cooperation between the two countries, the KCNA said.
 
"The name of Comrade Ambassador Matsegora, who was a witness and contributor to the history of the DPRK-Russia friendly relations, will be remembered forever," Choe said, expressing hope that his bereaved family would find peace as soon as possible.

Yonhap
tags russia north korea ambassador

More in North Korea

North Korea's Kim sends condolences to Putin over death of Russian envoy to Pyongyang

U.S. envoy's comments suggest discord with South Korea over approach to North

China omits 'denuclearization' from newly-released defense white paper

Defense Ministry launches probe into military propaganda unit over anti-Pyongyang leafleting

North using generative AI to train hackers, conduct research, experts say

Related Stories

Who will be more helpful to Russia? (KOR)

Seoul's Foreign Ministry summons Russian envoy over North Korea's troop deployment for Ukraine war

Korea summons Russian ambassador over 'ignorant remarks'

Chinese envoy warns against anti-Beijing sentiment in Korea in first press conference

Standing with Ukraine
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)