Published: 09 Dec. 2025, 09:31
National Assembly passes 727.9 trillion won budget for next year in 11th-hour consensus
'727.9조' 내년도 예산안 국회 통과…여야 막판 합의로 5년 만에 법정 시한 준수
Thursday, Dec. 4, 2025
The National Assembly passed a 2026 budget of 727.9 trillion won ($496 billion) late Tuesday, meeting the legal deadline for the first time in five years after rival parties struck an 11th-hour deal.
11th-hour: 최후의 순간, 막판
legal deadline: 법정 시한
국회가 화요일(12월2일) 밤 727조9000억원 규모의 2026년도 예산안을 가결했다. 여야가 막판 협상으로 법정 시한을 5년 만에 준수했다.
In a rare sign of bipartisanship, the ruling Democratic Party (DP) and main opposition People Power Party (PPP) struck a last-minute deal in the morning, agreeing to approve the government's original budget proposal of 728 trillion won for 2026.
bipartisanship: 양당주의, 초당파주의, 여야간 협치
strike: 도달하다, 발생하다
드물게 여야간 협치의 모습을 보이며, 더불어민주당과 국민의힘은 이날 오전 막판 합의에 도달해 정부가 제출한 728조원 예산안을 처리하기로 했다.
Lawmakers later passed the 2026 budget bill at around 11:40 p.m. in a late-night plenary session, with 248 in favor, eight against and six abstentions. The legal deadline was set to expire at midnight. This budget is the first one allocated for the Lee Jae Myung administration, which came into office in June, and sees an 8.1 percent increase over this year's budget set by the previous Yoon Suk Yeol administration.
in favor: ~에 찬성하다
abstention: 기권
come into office: 취임하다, 출범하다
국회는 이날 밤 11시 40분 본회의에서 예산안을 찬성 248인, 반대 8인, 기권 6인으로 의결했다. 법정 시한은 자정이었다. 이번 예산안은 지난 6월 출범한 이재명 정부의 첫 예산안이며, 지난해 윤석열 정부가 편성한 올해 본예산 보다 8.1% 늘어났다.
In the negotiation process, the rival parties agreed to slash the budget by around 4.3 trillion won compared to the original plan, including in areas such as AI projects and policy funds. However, 4.2 trillion won was reallocated to other fields, thus leaving the total budget just 100 billion won less than the government's initial proposal.
slash: 감액하다, 줄이다
reallocate: 재배정하다, 재분배하다
여야는 협상 과정에서 정부 원안 대비 4조3000억원을 감액하고, 인공지능(AI) 관련 지원과 정책 펀드 등에서 일부 감액하기로 합의했다. 그러나 4조2000억원이 다른 분야로 재분배되면서, 총지출 규모는 정부안 대비 1000억원 순감하는데 그쳤다.
After early morning talks, DP floor leader Kim Byung-kee and PPP floor leader Song Eon-seog agreed to pass the budget bill in the National Assembly later that day, keeping the promise just minutes before midnight. Parliament has often missed the legal deadline to pass the budget proposal, which falls on Dec. 2, due to clashes between the rival parties, as has been the case for the past five years.
keeping the promise: 약속을 지키다
clash: 갈등, 충돌
오전에 이어진 협상 끝에 김병기 민주당 원내대표와 송언석 국민의힘 원내대표는 이날 예산안을 처리하기로 합의했고, 자정 직전 약속을 지킨 셈이다. 국회는 지난 5년간 여야 간 갈등으로 인해 12월 2일인 예산안 법정 처리 시한을 번번이 넘겨왔다.
The budget bill was able to pass within the deadline as the rival parties backed down on some demands, with the floor leaders of the ruling and opposition parties negotiating fiercely since Nov. 27 on issues including a budget to establish a national growth fund to support the development of new industries such as AI and a budget to support the issuance of local gift certificates.
back down: 물러서다, 양보하다
new industry: 신산업
이번 예산안이 시한 내 통과된 계기는 여야가 일부 요구 사항에서 모두 한 발씩 물러서며 양보했기 때문이다. 여야 원내대표들은 11월 27일부터 AI 등 신산업 육성 지원을 위한 정책펀드, 지역사랑 상품권 발행 지원 예산 등을 놓고 치열한 협상을 벌여 왔다.
"Despite intense conflict between the ruling and opposition parties, an agreement was reached through dialogue and mutual concessions," National Assembly Speaker Woo Won-shik said during the plenary session. "I hope that the responsible and mature attitudes of the rival parties will serve as a catalyst to ease the political deadlock and pave the way for cooperation between the ruling and opposition parties on necessary livelihood and reform initiatives going forward."
conflict: 갈등
mutual concession: 상호 양보
catalyst: 기폭제, 출발점
우원식 국회의장은 본회의에서 "여야 갈등이 심한 상황에서도 대화를 통해 서로 양보하며 합의에 도달했다"며 "여야의 책임 있고 성숙한 태도가 경색된 정국을 푸는 거름으로 이어지고 앞으로 필요한 민생과 개혁 과제에서도 여야 협력의 길을 열어가는 출발점이 되길 기대한다"고 말했다.
