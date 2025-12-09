Assembly session ends in chaos after speaker cuts off PPP filibuster
Published: 09 Dec. 2025, 20:47
A filibuster by Rep. Na Kyung-won of the People Power Party was forcibly halted during a plenary session of the National Assembly on Tuesday, sending the regular session of the National Assembly into chaos on its final day as lawmakers failed to process even noncontentious bills due to escalating conflict.
The Democratic Party (DP) and People Power Party (PPP) initially agreed to vote on 62 bills, a pact broken after PPP floor leader Song Eon-seog demanded that the DP withdraw plans to pass eight contentious bills, including proposals to reform the judiciary and amend filibuster rules, before the year's end. DP floor leader Kim Byung-kee rejected the demand, and the two sides failed to reach a compromise.
In response, the PPP decided during a party meeting to file filibuster motions against all bills, including noncontentious ones. Before entering the main chamber, DP lawmakers held a rally condemning the move as “not just obstruction but oppression — a coup against the people’s livelihoods,” as described by DP party leader Jung Chung-rae.
After a two-hour delay, the plenary session finally convened. The PPP allowed the passage of three bills on state guarantees, but immediately filed a filibuster motion when the next item — a revision to the Fair Transactions in Franchise Business Act — was introduced.
Rep. Na took the podium amid jeers from DP lawmakers. When she failed to bow toward the speaker’s podium, National Assembly Speaker Woo Won-shik rebuked her, asking, “Aren’t you going to greet the chair?” — a customary formality in the chamber. When Na ignored the request and began speaking, Woo snapped, “It’s a matter of character.”
Tensions escalated when Speaker Woo interrupted Rep. Na, saying her comments strayed from the agenda, prohibited under Article 102 of the National Assembly Act. Despite repeated warnings, she continued to criticize the DP, saying the bill in question had been fast-tracked and that it warranted a discussion on how parliamentary democracy functions. The speaker accused her of “intentionally disrupting proceedings” and cut off her microphone in a rare move.
This marked the first time in 61 years that a speaker forcibly stopped a filibuster since Lee Hyo-sang cut the microphone of then-Rep. Kim Dae-jung during a five-hour, 19-minute filibuster on April 20, 1964.
Chaos ensued as members from both parties gathered around the podium. PPP lawmakers accused Speaker Woo of overzealous control of the proceedings. DP lawmakers shouted back, saying things like “Stop the nonsense and step down” and “You’ve got enough material for your [YouTube] Shorts — now come down.”
Na resumed her speech after a 17-minute suspension, having agreed to stay on-topic. But after just 13 minutes, Woo again turned off her microphone, saying, “Even with ample time given, she is still not addressing the franchise business act.”
PPP Rep. Kwak Kyu-taek then attached a wireless microphone to her lapel, allowing her to continue her speech. DP lawmakers shouted, “This isn’t YouTube — take off the mic!” and “She’s not a lawmaker but a streamer,” with DP Rep. Seo Mi-hwa yelling, “Get her off the podium!”
Rep. Na’s microphone was restored about an hour later. Speaker Woo told her, “It is unacceptable to wear a personal microphone in the chamber for YouTube purposes. Now that I’ve turned on the official mic, please express your regret.”
The PPP lawmaker replied, “I regret the way the speaker has handled today’s session,” and continued her speech.
During her speech, Na referenced a precedent from February 2016, when the DP filibustered an antiterrorism bill. “At the time, when the [conservative] Saenuri Party raised objections to Democratic Party lawmakers’ speeches, then-DP Deputy Speaker Lee Seok-hyun said there were no clear rules on what constitutes on- or off-topic remarks and that even indirect relevance should be considered,” she said. “Speaker Woo is clearly biased.”
As DP lawmakers shouted over Na, the speaker eventually declared a recess, saying, “It’s too embarrassing to show this kind of legislature to the public. I cannot continue this session.” The filibuster was shut down after one hour and 50 minutes.
Because the filibuster ended with the conclusion of the regular session, the National Assembly can vote on the stalled bills as soon as an extraordinary session begins on Wednesday. The DP aims to pass the remaining contentious bills between Dec. 21 and 24. However, if the PPP files another round of filibusters, the timeline could be delayed once again.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY HA JUN-HO, JO SU-BIN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
