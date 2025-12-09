 Getting ready
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Politics

print dictionary print

Getting ready

Published: 09 Dec. 2025, 19:56 Updated: 09 Dec. 2025, 20:01
Work to relocate the presidential office from Yongsan to Blue House began on Dec 9. That afternoon, workers are seen trimming garden trees beyond the main gate of Blue House in Jongno District, central Seoul. The packing and moving will be done mostly after 6 p.m. and on weekends when there will be less work. The relocation work will be finished by the end of Dec.[BYUN SUN GOO]

Work to relocate the presidential office from Yongsan to Blue House began on Dec 9. That afternoon, workers are seen trimming garden trees beyond the main gate of Blue House in Jongno District, central Seoul. The packing and moving will be done mostly after 6 p.m. and on weekends when there will be less work. The relocation work will be finished by the end of Dec.[BYUN SUN GOO]
Getting ready — Work to relocate the presidential office from Yongsan to Blue House began on Dec 9. That afternoon, workers are seen trimming garden trees beyond the main gate of Blue House in Jongno District, central Seoul. The packing and moving will be done mostly after 6 p.m. and on weekends when there will be less work. The relocation work will be finished by the end of December. [BYUN SUN GOO]
tags Blue House

More in Politics

Assembly session ends in chaos after speaker cuts off PPP filibuster

Partisan clash on the floor

Getting ready

Presidential office set to begin relocating office facilities to Blue House

DP faces its own questions for former, current lawmakers' ties to Unification Church

Related Stories

Nearly 1.4 million visited Blue House since public opening: data

Culture Ministry promotes Blue House area with a 'Welcome Week'

Public tours of Blue House to be suspended starting Aug. 1

Blue House visitor numbers rise with the temperature

Blue House to host art exhibits, concerts to celebrate second year since opening
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)