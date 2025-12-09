Getting ready
Published: 09 Dec. 2025, 19:56 Updated: 09 Dec. 2025, 20:01
Getting ready — Work to relocate the presidential office from Yongsan to Blue House began on Dec 9. That afternoon, workers are seen trimming garden trees beyond the main gate of Blue House in Jongno District, central Seoul. The packing and moving will be done mostly after 6 p.m. and on weekends when there will be less work. The relocation work will be finished by the end of December. [BYUN SUN GOO]
