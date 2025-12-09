 National Assembly committee to hold hearing on Coupang leak on Dec. 17
Published: 09 Dec. 2025, 12:24
Coupang CEO Park Dae-jun listens during an emergency interpellation session on the company's recent data breach, held by the National Assembly’s Science, ICT, Broadcasting and Communications Committee in Yeouido, western Seoul, on Dec. 2. [NEWS1]

The National Assembly’s Science, ICT, Broadcasting and Communications Committee will hold a hearing on Dec. 17 regarding the massive leak of personal information at e-commerce giant Coupang.

 
At a general meeting on Tuesday, the committee agreed to summon nine witnesses and five reference witnesses, including Coupang founder and CEO Kim Bom; CEO Park Dae-jun; Kang Han-seung, head of North American business development and former head of corporate management; and Chief Information Security Officer Brett Matthes.

 

The decision follows an emergency interpellation session held on Dec. 2 regarding the breach. Lawmakers concluded that Coupang’s responses have been inadequate and agreed to proceed with a full hearing.

 
On Nov. 29, Coupang announced that personal information — including names, email addresses, phone numbers, delivery addresses and some order details — had been leaked from approximately 33.7 million user accounts. The exact extent of the damage has not yet been determined. Given the sheer volume of leaked information, results from a joint investigation by government and private sector experts may not be available until next year.


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY CHO MUN-GYU [[email protected]]
