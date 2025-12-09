National Assembly committee to hold hearing on Coupang leak on Dec. 17
Published: 09 Dec. 2025, 12:24
The National Assembly’s Science, ICT, Broadcasting and Communications Committee will hold a hearing on Dec. 17 regarding the massive leak of personal information at e-commerce giant Coupang.
At a general meeting on Tuesday, the committee agreed to summon nine witnesses and five reference witnesses, including Coupang founder and CEO Kim Bom; CEO Park Dae-jun; Kang Han-seung, head of North American business development and former head of corporate management; and Chief Information Security Officer Brett Matthes.
The decision follows an emergency interpellation session held on Dec. 2 regarding the breach. Lawmakers concluded that Coupang’s responses have been inadequate and agreed to proceed with a full hearing.
On Nov. 29, Coupang announced that personal information — including names, email addresses, phone numbers, delivery addresses and some order details — had been leaked from approximately 33.7 million user accounts. The exact extent of the damage has not yet been determined. Given the sheer volume of leaked information, results from a joint investigation by government and private sector experts may not be available until next year.
