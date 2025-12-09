 Partisan clash on the floor
Published: 09 Dec. 2025, 20:04
 
Lawmakers from rival parties crowd around the podium and raise their voices as Rep. Na Kyung-won of the People Power Party, center front, stages a filibuster against proposed amendments to the Fair Transactions in Franchise Business Act during a plenary session at the National Assembly on Dec. 9. The confrontation escalated after National Assembly Speaker Woo Won-shik, center back, turned off Na’s microphone, saying her remarks had strayed from the agenda. 
 
