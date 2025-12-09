Partisan clash on the floor
Published: 09 Dec. 2025, 20:04
Lawmakers from rival parties crowd around the podium and raise their voices as Rep. Na Kyung-won of the People Power Party, center front, stages a filibuster against proposed amendments to the Fair Transactions in Franchise Business Act during a plenary session at the National Assembly on Dec. 9. The confrontation escalated after National Assembly Speaker Woo Won-shik, center back, turned off Na’s microphone, saying her remarks had strayed from the agenda.
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)