Supreme Court set for public hearing for discussions on judicial reform

The Supreme Court was set to open a three-day public hearing Tuesday to discuss judicial reforms proposed by the ruling Democratic Party (DP) and to gather opinions from various sectors of society.The hearing takes place as the judiciary has voiced concern over the series of reforms, including a bill that would create a special tribunal dedicated to handling insurrection cases.The DP has been pushing to establish the special tribunal, citing perceived delays and unfairness in the trials of those implicated in insurrection cases stemming from former President Yoon Suk Yeol's failed imposition of martial law.The hearing's speakers and presenters include those from outside of the judiciary and from across the political spectrum, and they will discuss various issues facing the judiciary, including ways to strengthen its transparency and expanding the public's judicial participation.The event will also feature a debate Thursday involving those from both judicial and outside backgrounds."In terms of the design and operation of the judicial system, [we] need to see things from the people's perspective and focus on the improvements and changes demanded by the people," Justice Minister Jung Sung-ho said.The event comes a day after representative judges from courts nationwide expressed concern over the DP-led bill designed to create the special tribunal and another bill aimed at judicial reform, saying they could undermine the independence of the judiciary.On Friday, top judges from courts nationwide also voiced concern over the two bills.Last week, DP lawmakers passed the two bills through the National Assembly's Legislation and Judiciary Committee amid a boycott by the main opposition People Power Party.The second bill would allow for the punishment of judges and prosecutors who intentionally distort legal principles or manipulate facts in a case under trial or investigation.Yonhap