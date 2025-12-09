BTS receives presidential commendation for 'Love Myself' campaign
Published: 09 Dec. 2025, 17:01 Updated: 09 Dec. 2025, 17:23
- KIM JU-YEON
BTS set another record on Tuesday — not for its music but for its philanthropy.
The members became the first Korean singers to receive a presidential commendation for their “Love Myself” campaign with Unicef to end violence against adolescents, according to BigHit Music on Tuesday.
BTS was among the 20 recipients recognized at the 5th Korea Good Donation Awards, hosted by the Ministry of the Interior and Safety and organized by the Korea Council of Charitable Organizations.
Established in 2021, the awards annually recognize individuals and groups who inspire society through meaningful acts of philanthropy.
BTS and BigHit Music launched the Love Myself campaign with Unicef Korea in 2017 to support the United Nations' global effort to end violence against children and support mental health programs for young people.
The campaign has accumulated around 9.2 billion won ($6.3 million) to support violence prevention and mental health initiatives for more than 100 million children and teenagers in 155 countries and regions worldwide, according to BigHit Music.
The septet said it felt “great pride” in seeing the Love Myself campaign create a positive impact on society.
“We believe that this award is not so much for us but for everyone who resonated with the message of loving themselves and loving the world,” the band said through BigHit's news release.
All seven members, having completed their compulsory military service, are preparing to return with new music and a world tour in March next year.
Samsung Electronics also received a presidential commendation at the Korea Good Donation Awards for donating 920 billion won to multiple charities over the past 27 years and leading support for socially vulnerable groups through employee volunteer work.
“The recipients' [philanthropic] acts are helping our society become a healthier community,” Interior Minister Yun Ho-jung said, adding that the government will work to make donating a part of everyday culture.
