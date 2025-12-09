 Defense Ministry to form special unit to investigate Yoon Suk Yeol's martial law declaration
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Defense Ministry to form special unit to investigate Yoon Suk Yeol's martial law declaration

Published: 09 Dec. 2025, 10:07
Armed martial law troops leave the National Assembly, western Seoul, after lawmakers voted to call off martial law on Dec. 4, 2024. [NEWS1]

Armed martial law troops leave the National Assembly, western Seoul, after lawmakers voted to call off martial law on Dec. 4, 2024. [NEWS1]

 
With the special counsel investigation into the alleged insurrection and inciting foreign aggression charges related to former President Yoon Suk Yeol's martial law declaration set to conclude on Dec. 14, the Ministry of National Defense announced Monday that it will form a special investigation unit to launch its own investigation.
 
According to the ministry, the new unit, composed of internal prosecutors and military police from each branch of the armed forces, will take over to investigate matters newly identified through tips and other sources, as well as unresolved issues left unaddressed by the special probe counsel.
 

Related Article

 
While the special counsel focused on major allegations related to Yoon's alleged attempt to provoke North Korea to justify the declaration of martial law — such as the infiltration of a North Korean drone into Pyongyang airspace — the ministry’s investigation is expected to focus on potential additional charges and detailed elements of the same case.
 
“We will carry out the investigation strictly in accordance with the law and regulations,” said a Defense Ministry official.


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY JUNG SI-NAE [[email protected]]
tags martial law Ministry of National Defense Yoon Suk Yeol

More in Social Affairs

Defense Ministry to form special unit to investigate Yoon Suk Yeol's martial law declaration

Korean man found dead in Ho Chi Minh City, 2nd in a month

Law firm to file class-action suit against Coupang's U.S. headquarters over personal data leak

Sorok Island residents recall Korean leper colony's history of internment and isolation

Sorok Island's lonely monuments quietly tell former leper colony's tale of suffering

Related Stories

Defense Ministry office raided over allegations it helped martial law troops

Yoon retains control over Korean military as commander in chief: Defense Ministry

Liberal, conservative groups to gather in Yeouido to mark 1st martial law anniversary

공수처·경찰·국방부, 윤 대통령 수사 공조

Ex-special warfare commander said he would 'break down doors' to National Assembly on Dec. 3: Testimony

Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)