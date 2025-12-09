Fire breaks out at coal power plant in Taean, 2 injured

A fire broke out at a coal-fired power plant in the western coastal county of Taean, South Chungcheong, on Tuesday, leaving two people injured, fire officials said.Authorities received a report of the fire along with what sounded like an explosion at Taean Thermal Power Plant in Taean at 2:43 p.m., with fire officials working to put out the blaze.The two injured workers suffered burns and were moved for treatment. Their injuries were believed not to be life-threatening, officials said.Police and fire authorities suspect the fire was caused by a gas explosion on the first floor of a building in the complex.Workers at the power plant have been evacuated, with authorities checking for more casualties.Yonhap