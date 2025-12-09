"Gam" on down!

The opening auction ceremony for Jirisan Hamyang dried(persimmons) kicks off at the Hamyang auction market in Seoha-myeon, Hamyang County, South Gyeongsang on Dec. 8. Last year, 403 farms in Hamyang produced 189,000 bundles of dried persimmons, generating 22.5 billion won in income. Since its start in 2006, the Hamyang persimmon auction has grown into a key local distribution system for regional specialties. [HAMYANG COUNTY]