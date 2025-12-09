 "Gam" on down!
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

"Gam" on down!

Published: 09 Dec. 2025, 10:48
“Gam” on down! — The opening auction ceremony for Jirisan Hamyang dried gam (persimmons) kicks off at the Hamyang auction market in Seoha-myeon, Hamyang County, South Gyeongsang on Dec. 8. Last year, 403 farms in Hamyang produced 189,000 bundles of dried persimmons, generating 22.5 billion won in income. Since its start in 2006, the Hamyang persimmon auction has grown into a key local distribution system for regional specialties. [HAMYANG COUNTY][HAMYANG COUNTY]

“Gam” on down! — The opening auction ceremony for Jirisan Hamyang dried gam (persimmons) kicks off at the Hamyang auction market in Seoha-myeon, Hamyang County, South Gyeongsang on Dec. 8. Last year, 403 farms in Hamyang produced 189,000 bundles of dried persimmons, generating 22.5 billion won in income. Since its start in 2006, the Hamyang persimmon auction has grown into a key local distribution system for regional specialties. [HAMYANG COUNTY][HAMYANG COUNTY]

The opening auction ceremony for Jirisan Hamyang dried gam (persimmons) kicks off at the Hamyang auction market in Seoha-myeon, Hamyang County, South Gyeongsang on Dec. 8. Last year, 403 farms in Hamyang produced 189,000 bundles of dried persimmons, generating 22.5 billion won in income. Since its start in 2006, the Hamyang persimmon auction has grown into a key local distribution system for regional specialties. [HAMYANG COUNTY]
“Gam” on down! — The opening auction ceremony for Jirisan Hamyang dried gam (persimmons) kicks off at the Hamyang auction market in Seoha-myeon, Hamyang County, South Gyeongsang on Dec. 8. Last year, 403 farms in Hamyang produced 189,000 bundles of dried persimmons, generating 22.5 billion won in income. Since its start in 2006, the Hamyang persimmon auction has grown into a key local distribution system for regional specialties. [HAMYANG COUNTY][HAMYANG COUNTY]

“Gam” on down! — The opening auction ceremony for Jirisan Hamyang dried gam (persimmons) kicks off at the Hamyang auction market in Seoha-myeon, Hamyang County, South Gyeongsang on Dec. 8. Last year, 403 farms in Hamyang produced 189,000 bundles of dried persimmons, generating 22.5 billion won in income. Since its start in 2006, the Hamyang persimmon auction has grown into a key local distribution system for regional specialties. [HAMYANG COUNTY][HAMYANG COUNTY]

tags persimmons

More in Social Affairs

Prosecutors demand death penalty for man accused of killing son at birthday party

Over 85% of students at women's university in Seoul oppose coeducational transition, survey finds

"Gam" on down!

Despite hospitalizations and traffic accidents, students still forced to attend university chapel classes

Defense Ministry to form special unit to investigate Yoon Suk Yeol's martial law declaration

Related Stories

Coupang’s founding spirit, and Kim Bom-suk’s departure from it

Samsung takes on Finland's Oura in smart ring patent dispute

U.S. FDA has delayed abortion pill safety study, Bloomberg News reports

BTS's Jungkook graces cover of Rolling Stone in Korea, Britain, Japan

Finance ministry to launch task force to address weaker won, stabilize FX market
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)