 KBO No. 1 pick committed school violence, educational authorities say
Published: 09 Dec. 2025, 16:24
Park Jun-hyun, selected first overall in the 2026 KBO Rookie Draft by the Kiwoom Heroes, speaks during the draft at Lotte Hotel World in Songpa District, southern Seoul, on Sept. 17. [NEWS1]

Pitcher Park Jun-hyun, picked 1st overall by the Kiwoom Heroes in the 2026 KBO rookie draft, committed school violence against a former teammate, South Chungcheong education authorities concluded, overturning an earlier decision that had cleared him of wrongdoing.
 
The South Chungcheong Education Office said Tuesday that its administrative appeals committee canceled a ruling by the Chungcheongnamdo Cheonan Office of Education that had concluded Park did not commit school violence. The committee ordered Park to issue a written apology, the lightest disciplinary measure under school violence guidelines.
 

The committee said members determined that the insults Park directed at a fellow member of the Bugil High School baseball team could cause psychological harm and constitute school violence.
 
The player reported Park in May, saying he had suffered bullying and ostracism over a long period. The Cheonan Office of Education's school violence countermeasures committee initially decided that Park’s actions did not amount to school violence.
 
Park Jun-hyun, a right-handed pitcher from Bugil High School and the first overall pick in the first round, puts on his uniform after being selected by the Kiwoom Heroes during the 2026 KBO Rookie Draft at Lotte Hotel World in Songpa District, southern Seoul, on Sept. 17. [YONHAP]

Ahead of the KBO rookie draft in September, Park submitted a pledge to the league stating he had never been involved in school violence, along with copies of his student record. 
 
The Heroes selected him with the first overall pick, saying at the time that they respected the initial committee decision.
 
After being drafted, Park said, “I didn’t really pay attention to it because I have nothing to hide," in response to the school violence allegations.
 
"I want to be a player whose character comes first, not just baseball," he added.
 
Either side may file an administrative lawsuit if they contest the latest ruling.


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY JEONG HYE-JEONG [[email protected]]
