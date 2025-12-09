Law firm to file class-action suit against Coupang's U.S. headquarters over personal data leak

A U.S. subsidiary of a Korean law firm said Monday that it will file a class-action suit against the U.S. headquarters of e-commerce giant Coupang over a massive personal data leak, vowing to get to the bottom of the case and ensure "substantive" compensation for the victims.During a press conference, Kim Kuk-il, the managing partner at Daeryun law firm, said that SJKP Law Firm LLP, the U.S. branch of Daeryun, plans to file the suit seeking punitive damages against the Seattle-headquartered company at a U.S. federal court in New York as early as this month.Late last month, Coupang revealed that the personal information of 33.7 million customers had been leaked, including their names, phone numbers and email addresses. Some 200 people have joined the move to sue the company in the United States, with the number expected to rise further."Coupang's headquarters is registered in Delaware, and it is a U.S. firm listed on the New York Stock Exchange," Kim said. "We will ensure that with the strong sword of the U.S. judicial system, we will get to the bottom of this incident, and victims will receive substantive compensation."He said that the planned lawsuit in the United States will proceed separately from the one in Korea."While [the suit in] South Korea will focus on compensating consumers for damages, [the one in] the U.S. will be different in nature given that it will handle [potential] failures in corporate governance of a listed company and [possible] violations of filing obligations," he said.Kim also said that the U.S. lawsuit will look into what role Coupang's headquarters played in its relations with its Korean operations.Yonhap