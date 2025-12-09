Park Na-rae now under police investigation after criminal complaint
Published: 09 Dec. 2025, 19:24
- PAIK JI-HWAN
Police have launched an investigation into entertainer Park Na-rae after receiving a criminal complaint accusing her and several others of violating narcotics and medical laws.
The Seoul Gangnam Police Station on Monday assigned an investigative team after receiving the complaint, which called for charges against Park, an unlicensed individual identified as Lee, Park’s agents and unnamed medical workers and pharmacists for violating medical laws.
Former Korean Medical Association President Lim Hyun-taek previously filed a complaint with prosecutors against Lee, referred to as the “Injection Aunt” in Korean, accused of administering IV drips and other medical treatments to Park — all without a license.
A controversy over Lee's background intensified after Park was reported to have received IV injections and even antidepressant prescriptions from her — not at a medical facility, but at home or inside a vehicle.
Police also began reviewing a separate request for an emergency travel ban on Lee.
The scandal, first reported by Dispatch, comes as Park faces allegations of her own from two former managers, who accused her of workplace abuse, verbal abuse and aggravated assault. Park has denied wrongdoing and filed a countersuit, alleging the former managers asked for money and escalated the conflict in relation to the demand.
BY PAIK JI-HWAN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
