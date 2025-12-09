President Lee vows strong support for Korean cuisine's global rise as food exports soar
Published: 09 Dec. 2025, 18:28
-
- SARAH KIM
- [email protected]
"With the global K-culture frenzy, interest in K-food is growing by the day," Lee said at the Cabinet meeting at the Yongsan presidential office in Seoul. "The government will firmly support the boom of K-food so that it can continue to grow beyond the domestic market and become a strategic export industry."
The Cabinet meeting focused on strategies for the global expansion of Korean food and culture, as well as reports on its plans to promote policies for overseas Koreans.
"K-food exports have reportedly reached an all-time high this year through last month," Lee said, noting that "demand for our food products continues to grow around the world."
Lee further called on aides to prepare for comprehensive government measures, such as overseas marketing, logistics support, the development of tourism products and the strengthening of intellectual property rights protection to support the global K-food boom.
Korean food products exports stood at $10.4 billion through November, up 7 percent from the same period last year, according to the Korea Customs Service. The agency projects that this year's aggregate food exports will surpass last year's record of $10.7 billion.
As Korea is experiencing a rice surplus, Lee recommended Minister of Agriculture, Food and Rural Affairs Song Mi-ryung to negotiate a deal with Japan.
Song introduced the idea of a chef training school, and Lee said there is indeed a demand for culinary schools, such as vocational high schools or specialized universities.
Prime Minister Kim Min-seok, in turn, noted that Japan has a United Nations University and proposed that Korea create a "UN University that combines K-culture, K-food, K-pop and K-beauty."
After being briefed by related ministries, Lee said there was a need to integrate the management of overseas diplomatic missions and ordered the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to develop an effective operational plan, presidential spokesperson Kang Yu-jung said in a briefing.
Lee also asked the Overseas Koreans Agency "to ensure that overseas Koreans do not feel neglected," especially making sure that Koreans who have resided overseas for extended periods fully exercise their rights as sovereign citizens, Kang added.
Kimjang, or the Korean tradition of making and sharing kimchi for the winter, is a Unesco Intangible Cultural Heritage, first lady Kim noted during the event held at Hansik Space E:eum in central Seoul.
The "Harmony of Kimjang: Connecting Cultures Through Kimchi 2025" event was attended by the spouses of the ambassadors of Argentina, Australia, Britain, Canada, France, India, Japan, Malaysia, Mongolia, the Netherlands and Thailand.
Kim said this is usually a busy time in a Korean household as they make kimchi for the winter.
The first lady and ambassadors' spouses donned headscarves and mouth shields and followed Lee's meticulous instructions to make kimchi while discussing its numerous variants and ways to eat it.
Kim demonstrated the process by adeptly stuffing salted cabbage with seasoning and wrapping the finished kimchi, the presidential office said. Participants were able to prepare ingredients according to their own dietary preferences.
They took part in a tasting session afterward, enjoying the freshly made kimchi with rice, boiled pork slices, tofu and soybean paste soup.
BY SARAH KIM [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)