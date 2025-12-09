President Lee vows strong support for Korean cuisine's global rise as food exports soar

Park Na-rae now under police investigation after criminal complaint

Whee! Winter sledding ranges open across Seoul next week.

Related Stories

President Lee aims to unveil partnership initiative, peace vision at Asean summit

President Lee vows to improve livelihoods in Chuseok holiday video message with first lady

President Lee departs for Asean summit, expected to meet with Cambodian, Chinese, Japanese officials

Presidential office asks JTBC to postpone airing of cooking variety show in wake of official's death

First lady tours U.S. Library of Congress, visits care facility in Virginia