Presidential chief of staff criticizes difficulty of 2025 CSAT's English section, promises reforms
Published: 09 Dec. 2025, 13:10
Presidential chief of staff Kang Hoon-sik criticized the difficulty level of the English section of this year’s College Scholastic Ability Test (CSAT) during a senior staff meeting at the presidential office in Yongsan, central Seoul, on Monday, according to presidential spokesperson Ahn Gwi-ryeong.
This year’s CSAT English section was more difficult than expected, prompting strong backlash from students and parents. Because English is graded on an absolute scale — in which only a score of 90 or higher guarantees the highest grade — the difficulty caused a dramatic drop in top grades.
Just 3.11 percent of test-takers received the highest grade in English this year. In comparison, roughly 4 percent of students received the highest grade in other subjects, which are graded on a relative scale.
Kang said he asked the Korea Institute for Curriculum and Evaluation (KICE), the test-making body, and the Ministry of Education to come up with responsible countermeasures. The Education Ministry said it plans to launch an investigation into KICE later this month.
“The intention behind the absolute grading system was to reduce students' stress, but it has instead caused [them] excessive burden,” said Lim Sung-ho, the CEO of Jongno Academy, one of the country’s largest private cram academies. “Students who applied for early admission [to universities] and needed to meet minimum CSAT score requirements were directly harmed.”
The unexpected difficulty has also shaken up the private tutoring market, with demand for English prep surging — a phenomenon often referred to as bul-yeongeo, or “hellish English.”
Kang also criticized the recurrence of questions with incorrect answers, saying during the meeting that there needs to be a full investigation into the CSAT system.
“Under the supervision of the Office for Government Policy Coordination, we need to conduct an objective investigation into the entire exam management structure, determine who is responsible [for the difficulty level] and prepare fundamental reforms,” he said.
Previous presidents have apologized for the difficulty of the CSAT. In 2002, the exam was far more difficult than the previous year, leading to public outrage.
Then-President Kim Dae-jung issued a statement during a cabinet meeting, saying, “It is deeply regrettable to think of the students and parents who trusted the government’s promise of an easier test and were shocked.”
The students who took the 2002 exam are often referred to as the “Lee Hae-chan generation” — a reference to the former education minister who promised that a single strong performance could secure university admission.
Kang also addressed the recent data breach at the e-commerce platform Coupang, ordering the government to “immediately implement measures to prevent secondary damages.”
He cited media reports that Coupang had added an exemption clause to its terms and conditions, in which it would not be liable for damages caused by hacking.
“[We will] conduct a thorough review and correct any contract terms that unfairly disadvantage consumers,” Kang said during the meeting on Monday.
He then expressed concern over reports that Coupang has been hiring a large number of former officials from the prosecution, judiciary, Fair Trade Commission and Labor Ministry.
“Such practices could undermine fair competition,” Kang said, calling for a broader investigation into similar practices by other companies.
Kang further instructed ministries to devise measures to prevent draft dodging by those who exploit overseas residency.
Nearly 900 people have avoided military service in the past five years by leaving the country and not returning, but only around 5 percent of those cases have led to criminal charges, according to the presidential office.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY YOON SUNG-MIN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)