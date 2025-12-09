Presidential office set to begin relocating office facilities to Blue House

The presidential office was preparing to start to relocate office facilities to the former presidential compound of the Blue House, on Tuesday, with the move set to be completed by the end of this month, officials said.In 2022, former President Yoon Suk Yeol, who was ousted over his failed martial law bid late last year, relocated the presidential office from the Blue House in central Seoul to the Defense Ministry compound in Yongsan, citing the need to better communicate with the public.Since taking office in June, President Lee Jae Myung has said he will relocate the presidential office back to Blue House once renovations are completed.Officials will begin moving office supplies in the afternoon to Blue House after starting to take out items from communal facilities the previous day.A presidential official said most of the relocation work will take place outside of work hours and during the weekend to prevent disruptions to official duties.The presidential office appeared to be busy due to the move, with protective material installed on the floor and workers being spotted going in and out of the presidential office.Kang Hoon-sik, the presidential chief of staff, said Sunday the relocation is expected to be completed by Christmas.Yonhap