 Prosecutors demand death penalty for man accused of killing son at birthday party
Published: 09 Dec. 2025, 11:54
An image of a statue of Justitia, the goddess of justice [KOREA JOONGANG DAILY]

 
Prosecutors have demanded the death penalty for a man accused of shooting his son to death at his own birthday party, legal sources said Tuesday.
 
The 62-year-old was arrested and charged with murder, attempted murder and violating the firearms control act after he shot and killed his 33-year-old son with a homemade gun at the son's home in Incheon on July 20.
 

The suspect also attempted to shoot and kill his daughter-in-law, two grandchildren and an acquaintance of the daughter-in-law, according to prosecutors.
 
"The crime is egregious and serious, so the death penalty was sought," a prosecution official said of the sentencing recommendation made at the man's trial at the Incheon District Court on Monday.
 
Investigators earlier said the shooter began planning the crime in August last year by watching YouTube videos on how to make a gun and an auto-ignition device.
 
At his home in Seoul's Dobong Ward, investigators found multiple explosive devices that had been set to go off the next day.
 
The shooter had divorced his wife after being convicted of a sex crime but received long-term financial support from her and their son until late 2023.
 
The sentencing hearing is scheduled for Feb. 6.

Yonhap
tags death penalty birthday party murder

