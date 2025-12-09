Six Chinese boats seized for alleged illegal fishing in Korean waters

Korea seized six Chinese fishing boats on suspicion of fishing illegally in its exclusive economic zone (EEZ) in the Yellow Sea during a recent crackdown, the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries said Tuesday.The six boats were seized and levied fines totaling 240 million won ($163,176.6) during a joint crackdown between the Oceans Ministry and the Korea Coast Guard conducted from Dec. 2 to Sunday, the ministry said in a press release.They also conducted an inspection of 241 Chinese fishing boats to find 15 illegal gill nets installed off waters near Jeju Island and are currently removing them, it added.The authorities plan to assess the scale of the illegal fishing gear and demand that China take corrective measures.Chinese vessels have often been accused of engaging in various illegal practices within Korea's EEZ, including unlicensed fishing, underreporting catch and using banned gear.In response, Korea and China agreed early last month to strengthen cooperation in dealing with Chinese boats caught violating territorial waters and using violence.Yonhap