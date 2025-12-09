 Six Chinese boats seized for alleged illegal fishing in Korean waters
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > National > Social Affairs

print dictionary print

Six Chinese boats seized for alleged illegal fishing in Korean waters

Published: 09 Dec. 2025, 15:01
 
The Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries logo is seen in this file photo taken on Dec. 5. [YONHAP]

The Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries logo is seen in this file photo taken on Dec. 5. [YONHAP]

 
Korea seized six Chinese fishing boats on suspicion of fishing illegally in its exclusive economic zone (EEZ) in the Yellow Sea during a recent crackdown, the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries said Tuesday.
 
The six boats were seized and levied fines totaling 240 million won ($163,176.6) during a joint crackdown between the Oceans Ministry and the Korea Coast Guard conducted from Dec. 2 to Sunday, the ministry said in a press release.
 

Related Article

 
They also conducted an inspection of 241 Chinese fishing boats to find 15 illegal gill nets installed off waters near Jeju Island and are currently removing them, it added.
 
The authorities plan to assess the scale of the illegal fishing gear and demand that China take corrective measures.
 
Chinese vessels have often been accused of engaging in various illegal practices within Korea's EEZ, including unlicensed fishing, underreporting catch and using banned gear.
 
In response, Korea and China agreed early last month to strengthen cooperation in dealing with Chinese boats caught violating territorial waters and using violence.

Yonhap
tags Korea China EEZ Yellow Sea boats

More in Social Affairs

Trial for Seoul mayor to begin this month over proxy payment for opinion polls

Presidential office set to begin relocating office facilities to Blue House

Six Chinese boats seized for alleged illegal fishing in Korean waters

Number of personal info leaks may reach all-time high, already at 311 cases as of September

Korea to stop entrance exams for English preschools next year

Related Stories

China claims Yellow Sea structures 'purely for aquaculture purposes,' refuses to dismantle

Korea monitoring China-installed buoys, citing possible military purpose

China's steel towers in PMZ raise 'South China Sea 2.0' question: Ex-top U.S. envoy

What's with the no-sail zones? More funny business in Yellow Sea as election nears

China ups Yellow Sea contest by declaring three no-sail zones in PMZ
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)