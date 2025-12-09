 Whee! Winter sledding ranges open across Seoul next week.
Whee! Winter sledding ranges open across Seoul next week.

Published: 09 Dec. 2025, 19:27
Visitors to a snow sledding range are seen enjoying rides in Yongin, Gyeonggi on Feb. 9. [NEWS1]

Snow sledding ranges across Seoul are set to open later this month, with major hills on the Han River bank and other locations expected to attract winter holiday goers during year-end festivities.
 
Sledding ranges on the Han River bank will be set up in Yeouido, western Seoul, Ttukseom Recreation Area in eastern Seoul and Jamwon Hangang Park in southern Seoul, all scheduled to open on Dec. 19. The three ranges on the riverbank will open every day from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. until Feb. 18 next year.
 

These three ranges will be decorated with popular children's animation character Pororo, with specific concepts varying among the ranges in Yeouido, Ttukseom and Jamwon. Organizers said the decorations will aim for an immersive experience, while photo zones and other events will also be available to sledders.
 
Nowon District will additionally open a sledding range on Dec. 23 through Jan. 25, open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day with the exception of Jan. 12, when a special event with families of disabled children is scheduled.
 
Children are seen sledding down a range in Seongdong District, eastern Seoul on Dec. 22, 2024. [NEWS1]

Students are seen sledding down a snow range in Dongdaemun Dsitrict, central Seoul on Dec. 20, 2024. [NEWS1]

A total of seven large sledding slopes will be set up on the main outdoors stadium inside Seoul National University of Science and Technology’s campus in Nowon District, district officials said.
 
Besides snow sledding ranges, skating rinks around Seoul are also set to open. The skating rink on Seoul Plaza, in front of Seoul City Hall, will open on Dec. 19.
 
Indoor skating rings at major commercial locations such as Grand Hyatt Seoul and Lotte World Ice Rink are already open, with admission fees starting from 20,000 won ($14) for two hours, limited to regular guests at Grand Hyatt Seoul and 14,000 won for adults at Lotte World Ice Rink.

BY LIM JEONG-WON [[email protected]]
tags Korea sledding Seoul ice skating

