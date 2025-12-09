 I’m out.
Published: 09 Dec. 2025, 20:30
 
The People Power Party criticized Rep. Choo Mi-ae of the Democratic Party on Tuesday as she prepares to step down as chair of the Legislation and Judiciary Committee ahead of a bid for Gyeonggi governor. The party argued that under Choo’s leadership, the committee devolved into a venue for unilateral control by the ruling party, citing pressure on judicial bodies, frequent disruptions, blocked opposition appointments and partisan handling of legislation. It warned that her gubernatorial bid raises concerns about similar disorder in regional governance. [PARK YONG-SEOK]
