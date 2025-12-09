Bears' veteran catcher Yang Eui-ji returns to sweet spot with 10th Golden Glove
Published: 09 Dec. 2025, 21:13
Yang Eui-ji, the 38-year-old catcher for the Doosan Bears, claimed his 10th career Golden Glove at the 2025 KBO Golden Glove awards ceremony held Tuesday at Lotte Hotel World in Songpa District, southern Seoul, bagging 278 of 316 valid votes to win the catcher category.
A familiar face on the stage, Yang previously won nine prizes between 2014 and 2023: eight as a catcher and one as a designated hitter in 2021. With this latest win, he ties former Doosan Bears manager Lee Seung-yuop for the most Golden Glove awards in KBO history. He also sets a new record for the most trophies in a single position, surpassing the eight won by former third basemen Han Dae-hwa and Choi Jeong.
“I’m grateful to receive another big award in such an honorable place,” Yang said in his acceptance speech. “I’ll make sure I live up to this award with strong performance next season.”
Last year was a rare off-season for Yang. After battling minor injuries all year, he failed to meet the eligibility requirements and was left off the Golden Glove ballot for the first time in 15 years. He played 608 and 1/3 innings as a catcher — below the 720-inning minimum — and had only 161 plate appearances as a designated hitter, short of the 297 required. For a player who had been nominated every year since becoming a starter in 2010, it was a shock.
“Watching the ceremony last year without being part of it felt strange,” Yang said. “I realize now that I had started to think I was a guaranteed winner. The Golden Glove is not an easy award to win. If I want to end my career smiling, I’ll need to work even harder.”
Yang devoted his offseason to recovery and physical training — and it paid off. He batted .337 across 130 games this season, earning his second career batting title after first winning in 2019. In KBO history, only three catchers have ever led the league in batting average: Lee Man-soo of the Samsung Lions with .340 in 1984 and Yang with an average of .354 in both 2019 and this season.
“I’m thankful to the training staff and battery coach Cho In-sung for helping me get back on my feet,” Yang said. “With our new manager, Kim Won-hyong, I’ll aim for an 11th Golden Glove. I also promise to help Doosan finish higher than ninth place next year.”
Elsewhere, Choi Hyoung-woo, who returned to the Samsung Lions this season after nine years, won the designated hitter Golden Glove at 41 years, 11 months and 23 days old — extending the record for oldest recipient set by himself last year. He also received the highest number of votes this year at 309, or 97.8 percent.
“At some point, I found myself constantly fighting the word ‘age,’” Choi said, tearing up as he named former teammates one by one. “But I feel proud that I was able to overcome it again this year.”
Other winners included Hanwha Eagles pitcher Cody Ponce; Samsung Lions first baseman Lewin Díaz; LG Twins second baseman Shin Min-jae; Kiwoom Heroes third baseman Song Sung-mun; NC Dinos shortstop Kim Ju-won; and outfielders Ahn Hyun-min of the KT Wiz, Koo Ja-wook of the Samsung Lions and Victor Reyes of the Lotte Giants.
A newly established award for managers went to Youm Kyoung-youb of the LG Twins, who led the team to both the KBO pennant and Korean Series titles this year.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY BAE YOUNG-EUN, KO BONG-JUN [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
