Hard-hitting catcher goes for record-tying 10th KBO Golden Glove

The reigning Korean baseball batting champion will look to claim a record-tying award this week, a year after missing out on nomination.Doosan Bears catcher Yang Eui-ji is favored to win his 10th career Golden Glove when the KBO hosts its annual award ceremony in Seoul on Tuesday.Despite the word "Glove" in its name, the award has often favored offense over defense at every position except for pitcher. The KBO honors designated hitters with Golden Gloves each year, too.The league created a separate defensive prize, named the KBO Fielding Award, in 2023. With the best defenders now getting their dues, hitting statistics take on even more importance for Golden Gloves, even at premium defensive positions such as catcher.And Yang enjoyed a strong offensive season, batting .337 to win his second career batting title and leading all catchers with 153 hits, 27 doubles, 89 RBIs and an on-base plus slugging (OPS) of .939.Yang also logged 726 innings behind the plate, six over the threshold to be eligible for the Golden Glove.In 2024, he split his season as catcher and designated hitter (DH), but did not meet eligibility criteria at either spot for the Golden Glove — with only 608 1/3 innings behind the dish and 161 plate appearances as DH, 136 short of the minimum.Yang has won eight Golden Gloves as catcher and one as DH. A 10th Golden Glove will tie him with former Samsung Lions star and his ex-Bears manager Lee Seung-yuop for most in KBO history.In other positions, veteran slugger Choi Hyoung-woo, a favorite to win the DH category, is expected to break his own record for the oldest Golden Glove winner.Choi won last year's Golden Glove at DH at 40 years, 11 months and 27 days. This year's ceremony will take place one week before his 42nd birthday.In 2025, Choi put together his most productive season in five years, batting .307/.399/.529 with 24 home runs and 86 RBIs. He tied for seventh in the KBO in home runs and ranked fifth in on-base percentage, seventh in slugging percentage and fifth in OPS.Choi recently signed with the Samsung Lions as a free agent for his second tour of duty, following nine seasons with the Kia Tigers. Choi had first been with the Lions from 2002 to 2025, and again from 2008 to 2016.Kiwoom Heroes third baseman Song Sung-mun, posted for major league clubs, will be eyeing his first career Golden Glove.Song fell well short of the award last year, despite setting career highs with a .340 batting average, 19 home runs, 104 RBIs and 21 steals, as Kia Tigers superstar Kim Do-yeong, the league MVP, ran away with the Golden Glove. Kim earned 280 out of 288 votes cast by media, with Song finishing a distant second with four votes.This year, Kim will not be a factor in the race after playing in only 30 games due to multiple hamstring injuries.Song led all third basemen in wins above replacement (6.84), hits (181), batting average (.315), on-base percentage (.387), slugging percentage (.530), runs (103) and steals (25). Song also nabbed his first Fielding Award at third base last month.Each Golden Glove winner will receive a trophy and a 5 million won ($3,400) voucher for the baseball equipment manufacturer ZETT.During the Golden Glove ceremony, the KBO will also hand out its inaugural Manager of the Year award.Yonhap