Poyet steps down as Jeonbuk coach after winning South Korean league, cup double

Gus Poyet stepped down as coach of Jeonbuk Hyundai Motors on Monday after leading the Korean club to a league and cup double in his only season.Jeonbuk said in a statement that the 58-year-old Poyet was unhappy about the November suspension and subsequent resignation of his assistant, Mauricio Taricco, for an alleged racist gesture during a K League game.“Coach Poyet felt dispirited and burdened by Taricco’s resignation,” the club statement said. “We tried to share our vision for the new season and vowed to help restore coach Taricco’s dignity. In the end, we decided to respect coach Poyet’s decision.”Taricco denies any racist intent.Poyet's resignation comes two days after Jeonbuk defeated Gwangju 2-1 after extra time in the Korea Cup. The club previously secured its record 10th K League title with five games to spare.“I leave the team with regret,” Poyet, who had one year left on his contract, said. “I am really grateful to the fans, and I’m sorry and saddened that I couldn’t properly say goodbye.”AP