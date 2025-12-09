Australia social media ban to take effect, sparking global crackdown

Australia is set to become the first country to implement a minimum age for social media use on Wednesday, marking the beginning of an expected global wave of regulation. Platforms like Instagram, TikTok and YouTube will be forced to block more than a million accounts.From midnight, 10 of the biggest platforms will be required to block Australians aged under 16 or be fined up to $49.5 million Australian dollars ($33 million). The law received harsh criticism from major technology companies and free speech advocates but was praised by parents and child safety advocates.The rollout closes out a year of speculation about whether a country can block children from using technology that is built into modern life. And it begins a live experiment that will be studied globally by lawmakers who want to intervene directly because they are frustrated by what they say is a tech industry that has been too slow to implement effective methods to minimize harm.Governments from Denmark to Malaysia — and even some states in the United States, where platforms are rolling back trust and safety features — say they plan to take similar steps, four years after a leak of internal Meta documents showed the company knew its products contributed to body image problems and suicidal thoughts among teenagers but publicly denied the correlation existed.“While Australia is the first to adopt such restrictions, it is unlikely to be the last,” said Tama Leaver, a professor of internet studies at Curtin University.“Governments around the world are watching how the power of Big Tech was successfully taken on. The social media ban in Australia [ …] is very much the canary in the coal mine.”An official of the British government, which in July began forcing websites hosting pornographic content to block under-18 users, said it was “closely monitoring Australia's approach to age restrictions.”“When it comes to children's safety, nothing is off the table,” they added.Few will scrutinize the impact as closely as the Australians. The eSafety Commissioner, an Australian regulator tasked with enforcing the ban, hired Stanford University and 11 academics to analyze data on thousands of young Australians covered by the ban for at least two years.Though the ban will initially cover 10 platforms, including YouTube, Instagram and TikTok, the government has said the list will be amended as new products appear and young users switch to alternatives.Of the initial 10, all but Elon Musk's X, formerly Twitter, have said they will comply using age inference, or deducing a user's age from their online activity, or age estimation, usually done by guessing a user's age from a selfie. They may also check uploaded identification documents or linked bank account details.Musk has said the ban “seems like a backdoor way to control access to the internet by all Australians,” and most platforms have complained that it violates people's right to free speech. An Australian High Court challenge overseen by a libertarian state lawmaker is pending.For social media businesses, the implementation marks a new era of structural stagnation as user numbers flatline and time spent on platforms shrinks, studies show.Platforms say they don't make much money showing advertisements to under-16s but add that the ban interrupts a pipeline of future users. Just before the ban took effect, 86 percent of Australians aged 8 to 15 used social media, the government said.“The days of social media being seen as a platform for unbridled self-expression, I think, are coming to an end,” said Terry Flew, the co-director of the University of Sydney's Centre for AI, Trust and Governance.Reuters