Korean man found dead in Ho Chi Minh City, 2nd in a month
Published: 09 Dec. 2025, 08:57 Updated: 09 Dec. 2025, 09:05
A second Korean man was found dead in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, raising concerns over the number of deaths involving Korean nationals in the past month. Local authorities have launched a high-intensity investigation.
According to Korea’s Foreign Ministry and Vietnamese police on Monday, the body of a Korean man was found inside a luxury villa in Ho Chi Minh City on Sunday. The man was discovered dead inside a shower booth in his home, and authorities estimate he died around five days earlier.
Police suspect the death may have been a homicide staged to look like a suicide, rather than a natural or accidental death. Investigators are looking into the man’s identity, recent activities and personal connections, and are not ruling out possible links to organized crime.
“The Korean Consulate General in Ho Chi Minh City immediately requested a swift and thorough investigation by local authorities upon learning of the case,” said the Foreign Ministry. “We have informed the bereaved family of the incident and are providing necessary consular support, including guidance on funeral arrangements.” The ministry added that further details could not be disclosed as the investigation is ongoing.
This is the second death of a Korean national in Ho Chi Minh City in the span of a month. On Nov. 23, the body of a Korean man was found stuffed inside a large suitcase near a residential neighborhood in the city. Police arrested two Korean suspects, one of whom was confirmed to be a former member of a gang based in North Gyeongsang.
The victim in that case was reportedly involved in scam operations in "Wenchi" — a criminal enclave spanning parts of Cambodia and Vietnam. Investigators suspect the motive may have been a dispute over funds related to online gambling operations.
With violent crimes involving Korean nationals occurring in quick succession, the Korean government is reportedly stepping up cooperation with Vietnamese authorities and considering new measures to better protect Korean citizens abroad.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY BAE JAE-SUNG [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)