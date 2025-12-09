 Korean man found dead in Ho Chi Minh City, 2nd in a month
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > World > World

print dictionary print

Korean man found dead in Ho Chi Minh City, 2nd in a month

Published: 09 Dec. 2025, 08:57 Updated: 09 Dec. 2025, 09:05
The scene of an alleged crime that killed a Korean man in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, as reported by local press Thanh Nien [SCREEN CAPTURE]

The scene of an alleged crime that killed a Korean man in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, as reported by local press Thanh Nien [SCREEN CAPTURE]

 
A second Korean man was found dead in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, raising concerns over the number of deaths involving Korean nationals in the past month. Local authorities have launched a high-intensity investigation.
 
According to Korea’s Foreign Ministry and Vietnamese police on Monday, the body of a Korean man was found inside a luxury villa in Ho Chi Minh City on Sunday. The man was discovered dead inside a shower booth in his home, and authorities estimate he died around five days earlier.
 

Related Article

 
Police suspect the death may have been a homicide staged to look like a suicide, rather than a natural or accidental death. Investigators are looking into the man’s identity, recent activities and personal connections, and are not ruling out possible links to organized crime.
 
“The Korean Consulate General in Ho Chi Minh City immediately requested a swift and thorough investigation by local authorities upon learning of the case,” said the Foreign Ministry. “We have informed the bereaved family of the incident and are providing necessary consular support, including guidance on funeral arrangements.” The ministry added that further details could not be disclosed as the investigation is ongoing.
 
This is the second death of a Korean national in Ho Chi Minh City in the span of a month. On Nov. 23, the body of a Korean man was found stuffed inside a large suitcase near a residential neighborhood in the city. Police arrested two Korean suspects, one of whom was confirmed to be a former member of a gang based in North Gyeongsang.
 
The victim in that case was reportedly involved in scam operations in "Wenchi" — a criminal enclave spanning parts of Cambodia and Vietnam. Investigators suspect the motive may have been a dispute over funds related to online gambling operations.
 
With violent crimes involving Korean nationals occurring in quick succession, the Korean government is reportedly stepping up cooperation with Vietnamese authorities and considering new measures to better protect Korean citizens abroad.


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY BAE JAE-SUNG [[email protected]]
tags Vietnam dead

More in World

Trump calls EU fine on X 'nasty one', says Europe going in 'bad directions'

Paramount goes hostile in bid for Warner Bros., challenging a $72 billion offer by Netflix

U.S. FDA has delayed abortion pill safety study, Bloomberg News reports

Trump approves sale of more advanced Nvidia computer chips used in AI to China

ICEBlock app maker sues Trump administration over its pressure on Apple to remove app

Related Stories

Remains of person's lower body discovered on beach in Taean, police investigating

Body found in Yeongdong County believed to be man who went missing in October

Murder-suicide suspected after two women, two men found dead at Paju hotel

Vietnam celebrates 50 years since war’s end with focus on peace

Vietnam to cut tariffs on several U.S. products
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)