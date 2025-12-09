 Trump approves sale of more advanced Nvidia computer chips used in AI to China
Trump approves sale of more advanced Nvidia computer chips used in AI to China

Published: 09 Dec. 2025, 09:44
Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang talks during the keynote address of Nvidia GTC on March 18 in San Jose, California. [AP/YONHAP]

U.S. President Donald Trump said Monday that he would allow Nvidia to sell an advanced type of computer chip used in the development of artificial intelligence to “approved customers” in China.
 
There have been concerns about allowing advanced computer chips to be sold to China as it could help the country better compete against the United States in building out AI capabilities, but there has also been a desire to develop the AI ecosystem with American companies such as chipmaker Nvidia.
 

The chip, known as the H200, is not Nvidia's most advanced product. Those chips, called Blackwell and the upcoming Rubin, were not part of what Trump approved.
 
Trump said on social media that he had informed China's leader Xi Jinping about his decision and “President Xi responded positively!”
 
“This policy will support American Jobs, strengthen U.S. Manufacturing, and benefit American Taxpayers,” Trump said in his post.
 
Trump said the Commerce Department was “finalizing the details” for other chipmakers such as AMD and Intel to sell their technologies abroad.
 
The approval of the licenses to sell Nvidia H200 chips reflects the increasing power and close relationship that the company's founder and CEO, Jensen Huang, enjoys with the president. But there have been concerns that China will find ways to use the chips to develop its own AI products in ways that could pose national security risks for the United States, a primary concern of the Biden administration that sought to limit exports.
 
Nvidia has a market cap of $4.5 trillion and Trump's announcement appeared to drive the stock slightly higher in after hours trading.

AP
