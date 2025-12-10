 Korea adds 225,000 jobs in Nov.; youth employment falls again: Data
Korea JoongAng Daily

Korea adds 225,000 jobs in Nov.; youth employment falls again: Data

Published: 10 Dec. 2025, 09:58
Visitors at an AI talent job fair at the Dongdaemun Design Plaza in eastern Seoul look at job offerings on Dec. 2. [YONHAP]

Visitors at an AI talent job fair at the Dongdaemun Design Plaza in eastern Seoul look at job offerings on Dec. 2. [YONHAP]

 
Korea added more than 220,000 jobs in November, continuing an upward trend in employment this year, but youth employment declined, government data showed Wednesday.
 
The number of employed people stood at 29.05 million last month, up 225,000 from a year earlier, according to the data compiled by the Ministry of Data and Statistics.
 

The increase underscores a continued upward trend in employment throughout this year following a brief decline last December, when the country recorded a net loss of 52,000 jobs.
 
The labor market has shown steady recovery this year, adding 245,000 jobs in May before moderating to 183,000 in June and then jumping to 312,000 in September. In October, the country added 193,000 jobs.
 
However, employment in the manufacturing and construction sectors continued to fall, and youth employment posted its 19th consecutive month of on-year drop in November, indicating ongoing struggles for younger job seekers.

