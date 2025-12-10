 Ramyeon 'round the world
Published: 10 Dec. 2025, 19:15
 
Korean food exports reached a record high of $10.38 billion through November this year, up 7 percent from the same period a year earlier, according to data by Korea Customs Service. Exports for ramyeon jumped 13.3 percent while that for laver surged 10 percent. The photo shows a woman shopping at a large supermarket in Seoul on Dec. 10. [YONHAP]

