Central Seoul Eye Center joins Pentagon’s Tricare network as official provider
Published: 10 Dec. 2025, 13:22
Central Seoul Eye Center, a specialized ophthalmology facility in Yongsan District, central Seoul, has been officially selected as a provider for Tricare, the U.S. Department of Defense's health care program serving military personnel and their families worldwide.
The center received its formal designation on Oct. 22, marking a rare achievement for a specialized ophthalmology practice. The approval confirms the center's proven safety record, rapid adoption of advanced medical technology and highly qualified medical staff — key factors demonstrating its world-class health care quality.
Central Seoul Eye Center distinguished itself by offering services for comprehensive retinal disease, from diagnosis to surgical treatment, a critical capability for military personnel at risk of ocular trauma. The center also provides tailored care with reduced language barriers for international patients.
The center began treating Tricare patients in 2024 and underwent extensive review before receiving final approval in October 2025. The designation places it on par with major teaching hospitals in clinical capability. Central Seoul Eye Center has also been certified by International SOS, making it an approved facility for U.S. Embassy personnel and multinational corporations.
These achievements stem from clinical expertise and international academic standing built over 14 years. The center's medical staff regularly presents research at major international conferences, including the World Ophthalmology Congress, European Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgeons (ESCRS) and International Glaucoma Surgery Society. Its research has also been published in journals such as Scientific Reports and Journal of Glaucoma.
Notable recognitions include Dr. Kim Kyun-hyung's Best Paper Award at ESCRS 2022 and Dr. Choi Jae-wan's achievement in receiving Korea's first Fellow of Glaucoma Surgery certification from the International Glaucoma Surgery Society in 2024.
Since its September 2023 designation as an authorized medical institution for foreign patients, the center has treated people from more than 41 countries, including the United States, Japan, China and Canada. Cases range from vision correction to complex conditions such as cataracts, glaucoma and retinal diseases.
The center operates with eight ophthalmologists who have completed fellowship training, specializing in retina, cornea and glaucoma treatment. Recently, it became the first facility in Korea to introduce the Light Adjustable Lens (LAL), an intraocular lens that allows post-surgical refractive adjustments.
"Tricare network provider selection represents official international validation of our global-standard medical quality," Central Seoul Eye Center said in a statement. "Our ability to provide comprehensive care for complex ophthalmic conditions, particularly retinal diseases, reflects the specialized medical infrastructure we have built to meet international health care standards."
The center remains committed to delivering precision ophthalmologic care that meets global standards for both domestic and international patients.
BY JANG HAYOON [[email protected]]
What is “Promoted Content”?
“Promoted Content” articles are written by our staff reporters. They are promoted to some extent by an external company.
Promoted Content is not the same as “Guest Reports,” which are paid advertorials.
Our reporters and editors retain complete editorial independence in the conception and production of Promoted Content.
