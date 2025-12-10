현역 복무 선택했을 뿐인데… 삼성家 4세 입대에 한국이 들썩인 이유
Published: 10 Dec. 2025, 10:42
Samsung heir didn't dodge — and that was big news in Korea
현역 복무 선택했을 뿐인데… 삼성家 4세 입대에 한국이 들썩인 이유
Wednesday, Dec. 3, 2025
Korean media outlets gave wall-to-wall coverage — including livestreams — of the commissioning ceremony for Lee Jee-ho, the 24-year-old son of Samsung Electronics Executive Chairman Lee Jae-yong, in a spectacle more befitting a royal.
wall-to-wall coverage: 전방위 보도
spectacle: (화려한) 장면
befitting: ~에 걸맞는
한국 언론은 삼성전자 이재용 회장의 아들 이지호(24)씨의 임관식을 실시간 중계를 포함해 전방위로 보도했다. 거의 다른 나라의 왕족행사에서 볼 수 있는 장면이었다
Chairman Lee and his mother, Hong Ra-hee, were seen cheering on the fresh second lieutenant, who served as a representative officer in the ceremony. Lee Jae-yong’s ex-wife, Lim Se-ryeong, also attended the event, which took place in Changwon, South Gyeongsang, on Nov. 28.
be seen: ~하는 장면이 포착되다
fresh: 새내기, 신임
second lieutenant: 소위
이 회장과 그의 어머니 홍라희 여사가 대표 장교로 참여한 신임 소위 이 씨를 응원하는 모습이 포착됐다. 이 회장의 전 부인 임세령 대상그룹 부회장도 11월 28일 경남 창원에서 열린 행사에 참석했다.
Videos of the young Lee have generated millions of views and thousands of comments on YouTube.
generate: 발생시키다
이 씨의 모습이 담긴 영상은 유튜브에서 수백만 조회수와 수천개의 댓글을 기록하며 큰 반향을 일으켰다.
“Leaving behind the life of ease that he could have had as a holder of U.S. citizenship, this proud son of Korea chose, of his own accord, to become a soldier of Korea,” a netizen commented, complimenting Lee Jee-ho's decision to give up his dual citizenship to become a commissioned officer.
leave behind: ~을 뒤로하고
accord: 동의
compliment: 칭찬하다
한 누리꾼은 “미국 시민권자라는 편한 길을 뒤로하고, 스스로 대한민국 군인이 되기를 택한 자랑스러운 대한의 아들” 이라고 이 소위가 복수 국적을 포기하고 장교로 자원 입대한 결정을 칭찬했다.
The celebratory and admiring tone may feel slightly overblown to some, especially since conscription is required in Korea for all able-bodied men, but behind it lies a decadeslong history of high-profile draft evasion scandals.
admiring: 찬사의
overblown: 과장된
conscription: 병역 의무
건강한 남성이라면 누구나 병역의 의무를 져야 하는 나라에서 이 같은 축하와 찬사의 분위기가 다소 과장되게 느껴질 수도 있지만, 그 이면에는 오랜 기간 누적된 병역 회피 논란에 대한 한국 사회의 민감성이 자리하고 있다.
Why all the buzz?
왜 이렇게 주목받나
Military enlistment has long been considered a critical measure of fairness and public trust in Korea — more so in the wake of repeated draft-dodging scandals involving conglomerate heirs and celebrities.
military enlistment: 병역
measure: 잣대
draft-dodging: 병역 회피
한국에서 병역은 오랫동안 공정성과 신뢰를 판단하는 핵심 기준으로 여겨져 왔으며, 특히 재벌가나 연예인의 병역 회피 논란이 반복되면서 이러한 인식은 더욱 강화됐다
A military scandal can be career-ending, especially for celebrities, many of whom rarely return to the spotlight. And though the military exemption rate for conglomerate family members in recent years remains unknown, none of the current chairmen of Korea's four largest conglomerates served as active-duty soldiers.
return to the spotlight: 복귀하다
exemption rate: 면제율
active-duty: 현역
병역 스캔들은 연예인의 경우 경력을 끝낼 정도로 치명적이며, 많은 이들이 복귀하지 못한다. 최근 재벌가 자제의 병역 면제율은 공개되지 않았지만, 현재 국내 4대 그룹 총수 중 현역으로 복무한 인물은 없다.
Samsung’s Lee Jae-yong, SK Chairman Chey Tae-won and Hyundai Motor Executive Chair Euisun Chung were exempted, reportedly due to health issues, and LG Chairman Koo Kwang-mo served as an industrial technician as part of the country’s conscription alternative.
conscription alternative: 대체 복무
이재용 삼성전자 회장, 최태원 SK 회장, 정의선 현대자동차그룹 회장은 모두 건강상의 이유로 면제됐고, 구광모 LG 회장은 대체복무 제도인 산업기능요원으로 복무했다.
Consequently, when the news broke that Lee Jee-ho had chosen to serve as a naval officer, it struck many as both surprising and deeply symbolic — a rare moment of justice in a system that many view as unequal.
strike A as B: A가 B로 받아들이다
rare: 드문
justice: 정의
따라서 이지호 씨가 해군 장교 복무를 선택했다는 소식은 많은 이들에게 놀랍고 상징적인 일로 받아 들여졌으며, 많은 이들이 불평등하다고 보는 제도 속에서 드문 정의의 순간으로 여겨졌다
Are there other factors behind the frenzy?
과열된 관심에 다른 이유는?
The fact that he chose to become a commissioned officer — rather than an enlisted soldier, a more common move — received such a positive public response because the post comes with stricter rules regarding dual citizenship.
enlisted soldier: 병사
stricter: 더 엄격한
이씨가 더 일반적인 병사 대신 장교를 선택했다는 점도 긍정적인 반응을 받은 요인이다. 장교는 복수국적 관련 규정이 더 엄격하기 때문이다.
Commissioned officers must give up their foreign passport even before applying to the military, risking rejection.
foreign passport: 외국 국적
apply to: ~에 지원하다
risk: ~한 위험을 감수하다
장교로 지원하려면 병역 신청 전에 외국 국적을 포기해야 하며, 이후 탈락할 가능성도 존재한다.
Lee Jee-ho's decision to give up his U.S. citizenship delivers a heroic narrative about choosing duty and his homeland over privilege and convenience.
heroic: 영웅적인
narrative: 서사, 이야기
homeland: 조국
이씨가 미국 시민권을 포기한 결정은 특권과 편의를 뒤로하고 의무와 조국을 선택했다는 영웅적 서사를 형성했다.
WRITTEN AND TRANSLATED BY PARK EUN-JEE [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
