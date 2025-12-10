 Bottled water sold in Korea to go label-free from next year
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Industry

print dictionary print

Bottled water sold in Korea to go label-free from next year

Published: 10 Dec. 2025, 16:56
Unlabeled water bottles [JEJU SAMDASOO]

Unlabeled water bottles [JEJU SAMDASOO]

 
Bottled water sold in Korea must be label-free throughout the manufacturing and distribution processes starting Jan. 1, 2026, the Ministry of Climate, Energy and Environment announced Wednesday.
 
The initiative aims to reduce plastic waste and improve recycling efficiency. All bottled water products must eliminate traditional plastic labels and replace them with alternative methods of displaying product information.
 

Related Article

 
However, an exception will apply for one year to bottles sold individually in physical stores — excluding online or bundled sales — due to concerns that small retailers may not yet have the QR code-based, point-of-sale equipment needed to process the new label-free products.
 
Instead of external labels, label-free bottles will carry a QR code printed on the bottle cap, allowing consumers to access detailed product information. Bundled products may display information on the outer packaging or handle. Key product details — including item name, brand, manufacturing date and expiration date, source location and contact information — must still be printed directly on the bottle or cap.
 
Based on the approximately 5.2 billion bottles of drinking water produced last year, the ministry estimates the change will reduce plastic use by around 2,270 tons annually. With about 65 percent of current production already label-free, officials believe the industry will be able to adapt smoothly.
 
To ensure a smooth rollout, the ministry plans to hold a stakeholder meeting with industry representatives on Thursday.


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY JEONG JAE-HONG [[email protected]]
tags water bottle

More in Industry

Bottled water sold in Korea to go label-free from next year

Spotify reports significant growth in K-indie and K-rock music

As 'bung-flation' puts Korea's iconic winter pastry beyond reach, consumers turn to alternatives

Samsung SDI seals LFP battery deal with U.S. client worth over $1.36 billion

Thirty-five cases of adverse reactions to Mounjaro reported in first month of availability

Related Stories

Incheon gives bottle-throwing fans choice between community service or lifetime ban

[VIDEO] Jeju’s plastic bottle waste is reborn into trendy bags

Too-much-water melons

'Just one drink' of soju to soon be an option as restaurants sell by the glass

Genie out of the bottle
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)