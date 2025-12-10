Bottled water sold in Korea to go label-free from next year
Published: 10 Dec. 2025, 16:56
Bottled water sold in Korea must be label-free throughout the manufacturing and distribution processes starting Jan. 1, 2026, the Ministry of Climate, Energy and Environment announced Wednesday.
The initiative aims to reduce plastic waste and improve recycling efficiency. All bottled water products must eliminate traditional plastic labels and replace them with alternative methods of displaying product information.
However, an exception will apply for one year to bottles sold individually in physical stores — excluding online or bundled sales — due to concerns that small retailers may not yet have the QR code-based, point-of-sale equipment needed to process the new label-free products.
Instead of external labels, label-free bottles will carry a QR code printed on the bottle cap, allowing consumers to access detailed product information. Bundled products may display information on the outer packaging or handle. Key product details — including item name, brand, manufacturing date and expiration date, source location and contact information — must still be printed directly on the bottle or cap.
Based on the approximately 5.2 billion bottles of drinking water produced last year, the ministry estimates the change will reduce plastic use by around 2,270 tons annually. With about 65 percent of current production already label-free, officials believe the industry will be able to adapt smoothly.
To ensure a smooth rollout, the ministry plans to hold a stakeholder meeting with industry representatives on Thursday.
This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY JEONG JAE-HONG [[email protected]]
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.
Standards Board Policy (0/250자)