Coupang CEO steps down following data leak, replaced by U.S. CAO
Published: 10 Dec. 2025, 14:58
- YOON SO-YEON
Coupang CEO Park Dae-jun stepped down from his position after promising to take all responsibility for the company leaking 33.7 million customer data. The U.S. headquarters will step in to make amends.
“I am deeply regretful for disappointing everyone with the recent personal data incident,” Park said on Wednesday afternoon. “I have decided to step down [...] after feeling a heavy sense of responsibility for the cause of the incident and everything else that followed.”
Park will be replaced by Harold Rogers — the general counsel and chief administrative officer of Seattle-based Coupang, Coupang's parent company — as the interim chief.
Rogers will focus on alleviating customers' dissatisfaction and outrage caused by the data leak and also work to soften the negative sentiments present within and outside the company.
“We are very sorry to have caused people concern with our data leak,” said a Coupang spokesperson. “We will make our best efforts to fortify our security and make sure that a similar incident does not happen again.”
