Domino's to release new 'LA Cheese-Potle' pizza to celebrate 35th anniversary in Korea
Published: 10 Dec. 2025, 13:00
- PAIK JI-HWAN
Domino’s Pizza Korea will release a new menu item, the LA Cheese-Potle Galbi Steak Pizza, on Friday to mark the franchise’s 35th anniversary in Korea.
The new pizza features galbi steak, or Korean-style marinated short ribs, seasoned with a “cheese-potle” sauce that combines chipotle’s smokiness with the mildness of cheese. It also comes topped with shrimp dipped in guacamole cream cheese.
Customers who order the pizza will also receive an extra container of cheese-potle dipping sauce.
Prices are set at 33,900 won ($23) for a large and 28,000 won for a medium at all locations nationwide.
