 Domino's to release new 'LA Cheese-Potle' pizza to celebrate 35th anniversary in Korea
Korea JoongAng Daily

Home > Business > Industry

print dictionary print

Domino's to release new 'LA Cheese-Potle' pizza to celebrate 35th anniversary in Korea

Published: 10 Dec. 2025, 13:00
A promotional image for Domino's Pizza's new menu LA Cheese-Potle Galbi Steak Pizza [DOMINO'S PIZZA]

A promotional image for Domino's Pizza's new menu LA Cheese-Potle Galbi Steak Pizza [DOMINO'S PIZZA]

 
Domino’s Pizza Korea will release a new menu item, the LA Cheese-Potle Galbi Steak Pizza, on Friday to mark the franchise’s 35th anniversary in Korea. 
  
The new pizza features galbi steak, or Korean-style marinated short ribs, seasoned with a “cheese-potle” sauce that combines chipotle’s smokiness with the mildness of cheese. It also comes topped with shrimp dipped in guacamole cream cheese.
 

Related Article

  
Customers who order the pizza will also receive an extra container of cheese-potle dipping sauce. 
  
Prices are set at 33,900 won ($23) for a large and 28,000 won for a medium at all locations nationwide. 
 

BY PAIK JI-HWAN [[email protected]]
tags Dominos' Pizza new menu LA Cheese-Potle Galbi Steak Pizza

More in Industry

Coupang CEO steps down following data leak, replaced by U.S. CAO

Major Korean battery makers shift focus to LFP production in AI era

Domino's to release new 'LA Cheese-Potle' pizza to celebrate 35th anniversary in Korea

Olive Young to open three U.S. stores in 2026

‘One-stop shop’ cosmetics maker powers Selena Gomez’s line

Related Stories

Domino's Pizza's upcoming menu item to feature 'Sonny cube cheese'

Pizza Hut Korea files for receivership in face of $15M fine for fleecing franchisees

Frozen pizza taking a big slice from franchises

Domino's to roll out lobster shrimp pizza for 35th anniversary, Son Heung-min to star in ad

Pizzeria stabbing suspect Kim Dong-won referred to prosecution
Log in to Twitter or Facebook account to connect
with the Korea JoongAng Daily
help-image Social comment?
s
lock icon

To write comments, please log in to one of the accounts.

Standards Board Policy (0/250자)