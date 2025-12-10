Matica Biolabs to manufacture TiCARos' new cancer therapy drugs for clinical trials
Published: 10 Dec. 2025, 15:16
CHA Biotech subsidiary Matica Biolabs signed a contract to manufacture medical developer TiCARos' new CAR-T cancer therapy drugs for clinical trials, the companies said Wednesday.
Under the two companies' contract development manufacturing organization (CDMO) agreement, CHA Biotech will manufacture and supply TiCARos' new CART-T drugs, dubbed TC091, targeting solid tumors.
Based on TiCARos' proprietary CLIP CAR (Clamping-based Immune Synapse Potentiating CAR) platform, the new drugs aim to enhance both tumor-killing efficacy and treatment stability of the company's immuno-oncology therapies.
TC091 was selected as a new drug development project by the Korea Drug Development Fund (KDDF) during its preclinical phase. It was also chosen for the KDDF’s R&D ecosystem development program in 2024 and for the Ministry of Food and Drug Safety’s Bio Challenger Program in July this year.
“We expect strong synergy from combining TiCARos' innovative solid tumor CAR-T technology with Matica Biolabs’ capabilities in process development and manufacturing,” said Matica Biolabs CEO Jang Won-gyu. “Starting with this project, we will continue to expand our CDMO business in the solid tumor cell therapy space.”
Established initially as CHA Biolab in 2018 through a spinoff of CHA Biotech, Matica Biolabs specializes in cell and gene therapy CDMO services with a global CGT CDMO network across the United States, Japan and Korea.
The company is currently in discussions with multiple companies for additional CDMO deals and aims to sign two to three more contracts by the end of the year, according to Matica Biolabs.
