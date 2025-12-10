 Olive Young to open three U.S. stores in 2026
Published: 10 Dec. 2025, 11:51
 
Customers shop at an Olive Young store in Seoul in November [YONHAP]

Olive Young, the popular health and beauty store chain, will open at least three stores in the United States in 2026. 
 
Olive Young told the Korea JoongAng Daily Tuesday that it will open three brick-and-mortar stores in the United States by next year, with possibilities of opening more stores down the line.
 
The health and beauty store chain said in November that Olive Young’s first U.S. branch will be in Pasadena, California, scheduled to open in May 2026, with a second location planned for Los Angeles within the Westfield Century City shopping mall.
 
Olive Young said in November that the company is in talks with more than 400 Korean and international beauty brands to have their products available in U.S. physical stores, and will also be introducing more products in the beauty and wellness categories in the future.  
 
Olive Young is also preparing to build a distribution center in the U.S. 
 

BY CHO YONG-JUN [[email protected]]
tags olive young us store california los angeles pasadena

