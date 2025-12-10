ChatGPT logs biggest user growth rate among smartphone apps in Korea in 2025
Published: 10 Dec. 2025, 14:55
ChatGPT, a generative AI platform from OpenAI, recorded the biggest rate of increase in its smartphone app users among all apps available in Korea this year, a survey showed Wednesday.
Users of the ChatGPT app grew 196.6 percent in November compared with January, making it the app with the most significant increase, according to a sample survey of 4 million smartphone users in Korea conducted by industry tracker Wiseapp Retail.
Daiso Mall, the online mall of the popular discount store Daiso, ranked second with a growth rate of 31.9 percent, followed by beauty retailer Olive Young with 30.8 percent and Monino, an asset-management service app for users of Samsung Group's financial affiliates, with 28.1 percent.
ChatGPT was also the most-used smartphone app during the same period, logging a monthly average of 16.7 million users, followed by Kakao Pay with 9.1 million and Olive Young with 8.6 million.
