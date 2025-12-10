 TMAP navigation app experiences major service outage
Published: 10 Dec. 2025, 10:37
A screen capture of TMAP's error message, reading, ″The service is temporarily unavailable. Please try again later.″ [SCREEN CAPTURE]

 
The TMAP navigation app experienced a major service outage Wednesday morning, causing inconvenience for users across Korea.
 
The disruption began around 8:09 a.m., according to user reports. As of 9:10 a.m., the outage was ongoing.  
 

While the app initially launched, attempting to input a destination triggered an error message reading, “The service is temporarily unavailable. Please try again later.”
 
By 9:23 a.m., the situation had worsened, with the app no longer opening at all. Users were met with an error code and a message saying, “A temporary error has occurred. Please try again later.”
 
TMAP Mobility, which operates the service, said the outage was not caused by external factors such as a cyberattack, but rather a problem with its internal systems.
 
“We are doing our best to identify the cause and restore the service,” a company spokesperson said at the time.
 
The app is back in operation as of 10:15 a.m.


This article was originally written in Korean and translated by a bilingual reporter with the help of generative AI tools. It was then edited by a native English-speaking editor. All AI-assisted translations are reviewed and refined by our newsroom.
BY CHO MUN-GYU [[email protected]]
tags tmap gps error

TMAP navigation app experiences major service outage

