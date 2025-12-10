Questions over U.S.–Korea coordination after Chung’s divergent North Korea messaging (KOR)

Kevin Kim, the chargé d’affaires at the U.S. Embassy in Seoul, recently met with Unification Minister Chung Dong-young to underscore that sanctions on North Korea must remain in place. For Washington, maintaining and even strengthening sanctions is essential to reopening dialogue with Pyongyang and securing leverage in future negotiations.What drew attention was not the substance of the message but the unusual choice of messenger. Deputy Ambassador Kevin Kim delivered Washington’s position directly to the unification minister, even though sanctions are not part of the ministry’s portfolio. The meeting appears connected to Minister Chung’s recent efforts to restart inter-Korean engagement, including calls to adjust combined military exercises, restore the Sept. 19 military accord and question the effectiveness of sanctions. During a National Assembly audit in October, Chung said the surge in joint drills under the Yoon–Biden administrations and the scrapping of the 2018 agreement “must be overcome,” adding that the continued expansion of North Korea’s nuclear capabilities “under sanctions and pressure” was an “undeniable fact.”Against this backdrop, Kevin Kim’s decision to meet Chung in person suggests Washington believed its position required direct clarification. His emphasis on the need for “tightly coordinated messaging” between the two allies is widely interpreted as a call for the minister to slow down and realign with alliance procedures.Last month, the United States issued its first North Korea sanctions of the Trump administration’s second term, underscoring what Kevin Kim described as the continued utility of sanctions in denuclearization diplomacy. Yet within the Korean government — where officials have long described the United States as the “peacemaker” and Korea as the “pace maker” in North Korea policy — discordant signals are emerging. According to accounts inside and outside government, Washington initially sought a joint sanctions announcement through the Multinational Sanctions Monitoring Team (MSMT), but Seoul’s reluctance prompted the United States to proceed alone.North Korea’s strengthened alignment with Russia and China, particularly after Kim Jong-un’s military support for Russia’s war in Ukraine, has weakened key elements of the UN sanctions regime. Kim Jong-un, who once considered a Yongbyon-for-sanctions-relief deal at the 2019 Singapore summit, now rejects any negotiations that link denuclearization to sanctions relief. International shifts may temporarily blunt the impact of sanctions, but they remain an essential diplomatic tool. When Russia vetoed the extension of the UN Panel of Experts last year, 11 countries — including Korea, the United States, and Japan — launched the MSMT for precisely that reason.Still, the more pressing concern is the widening policy gap between Seoul and Washington. Kevin Kim has proposed regular consultations with Korea’s foreign and security leadership to reinforce coordination. Minister Chung, in turn, is expected to refrain from uncoordinated public remarks and contribute to a process that ensures the allies send a single, coherent message on North Korea.최근 케빈 김 주한 미국대사대리가 정동영 통일부 장관을 만나 대북 제재를 유지해야 한다는 뜻을 전달했다. 북한과의 협상 재개를 위해, 또 협상에서 성과를 내기 위해 대북 제재는 유지·강화돼야 한다는 것이다. 김 대사대리가 대북 제재 관련 주무 부처가 아닌 통일부 장관을 만나 이런 입장을 밝힌 것은 이례적으로 평가된다. 정 장관이 현 정부 출범 이후 대북 협상 재개를 위해 한·미 연합훈련 조정, 9·19 군사합의 복원과 함께 제재 무용론 등 대북 유화 제스처를 취하고 있는 상황과 무관치 않아 보인다. 정 장관은 지난 10월 국회 국정감사에서 “윤석열·바이든 정부 당시 이뤄진 (한·미) 군사훈련 증가와 9·19 군사합의 파기는 극복 대상” “제재와 대북 강압 정책 속에서 북한의 핵 능력이 고도화됐다는 것은 움직일 수 없는 사실”이라고 말했다.이에 김 대사대리가 직접 정 장관을 만나 미국의 입장을 설명할 필요가 있다고 판단한 것으로 보인다. 김 대사대리가 면담에서 대북 협상력 제고를 위해 한·미 간 ‘긴밀히 조율된 메시지’의 중요성을 언급한 것은 정 장관에 대한 속도 조절 주문으로 읽힌다.미국은 지난달 트럼프 2기 들어 첫 대북 제재를 발표했다. 김 대사대리가 밝힌 대로 북한 비핵화 협상에서 대북 제재는 여전히 유용하다는 점을 분명히 한 것이다. 그런데 미국은 ‘피스 메이커’, 한국은 ‘페이스 메이커’라며 대북 정책 추진에 있어 한·미 공조를 강조해 온 정부 내에서 다른 목소리가 나오고 있다. 특히 당초 미국이 다국적 제재 모니터링팀 차원의 공동 제재 발표를 희망했으나 정부의 소극적 대응으로 결국 미국이 독자 제재를 발표하게 됐다는 이야기까지 정부 안팎에서 흘러나왔다.북한의 러시아-우크라이나 전쟁 참전 이후 북·중·러 연대가 강화되면서 유엔 차원의 대북 제재가 일부 약화한 측면이 있다. 북한 김정은 국무위원장도 대북 제재 해제와 영변 핵시설 폐기를 맞교환하려던 2019년 싱가포르 북·미 정상회담 때와는 달리 제재 해제를 위한 비핵화 협상은 ‘절대 불가’라고 입장을 바꿨다. 그러나 국제 정세의 변화로 대북 제재의 효용이 일시 약화할 순 있지만, 대북 제재는 여전히 북한 비핵화 협상을 위한 유용한 수단이다. 지난해 유엔 안보리 대북제재위 산하 전문가 패널의 활동 연장이 러시아의 거부권 행사로 불발되자 한·미·일 등 11개국이 다국적 제재 모니터링팀(MSMT)을 출범시킨 것도 이 때문이다.더 큰 문제는 한·미 간 엇박자다. 김 대사대리는 한·미 공조 강화를 위해 한국 외교·안보 라인과의 만남을 정례화하자고 제안했다. 정 장관도 돌출 발언을 자제하고, 이 과정에 참여해 향후 한·미 간에 조율된 대북 메시지를 내야 한다.