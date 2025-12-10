Tulip bulbs and Audrey Hepburn’s faith in tomorrow (KOR)

Audrey Hepburn’s final work was not a film but a television series. “Gardens of the World” (1993), a seven-episode exploration of notable gardens, was filmed in the spring and summer of 1990. After Hepburn died on Jan. 20, 1993, the series began airing on Jan. 24 to coincide with her funeral. Her humanitarian work is well known, but her passion for gardening became widely recognized only through this series. She also left behind a line that resonated with many gardeners: “To plant a garden is to believe in tomorrow.”In recent days, my colleagues and I have been busy planting tulip, allium, camassia, and daffodil bulbs in Pyeongchang in Gangwon and Busan. People walking by often stop and stare with curiosity. “Are those onions?” they ask. Given that tulips, alliums, and daffodils resemble onions and garlic, it is a natural question for anyone seeing them for the first time.When we explain, “No, these are tulip bulbs,” another question follows almost immediately. “You plant those now? Not in spring?”Bulbs such as tulips, daffodils and alliums are among the first plants to sprout when the frozen earth begins to thaw in early spring. But for them to bloom, the bulbs must be planted now — after the leaves fall but before the ground freezes. What appears to be a harsh season for fragile bulbs is, in fact, essential. Without experiencing winter cold, they will not sense the arrival of spring and will fail to break through the soil.As we dig deep into the soft ground with a hand trowel, burying each bulb and covering it with soil, Hepburn’s words return to mind. We plant because we trust that spring will come. We trust that the bulbs will endure the winter and send up flowers despite the cold. Believing in their future is also a way of believing in our own.There is something steadying about this quiet ritual. Planting bulbs requires us to imagine a season we cannot yet see and to accept that growth depends on time spent underground, out of view. Hepburn understood that tending a garden is an act of faith, a gesture anchored in patience and hope.영화배우 오드리 헵번의 마지막 유작은 영화가 아니라 TV 시리즈로, ‘세상의 정원들(Gardens of the world)’이라는 총 7편의 정원 이야기다. 촬영은 1990년 봄과 여름이었지만 1993년 1월 20일 그녀가 사망하자 24일 장례식에 맞춰 방영을 시작했다. 오드리 헵번의 사회봉사 활동은 잘 알려져 있지만 그녀가 가드닝 애호가였다는 것은 이 시리즈를 통해서야 알려졌다. 그녀는 정원 관련 유명한 말을 남기기도 했다. “정원에 식물을 심는다는 것은 내일을 믿는다는 것이다.”요 며칠 나와 동료들은 강원도 평창과 부산 등에서 열심히 튤립·알리움·카마시아·수선화의 알뿌리를 심었다. 지나가던 사람들이 발길을 멈추고 신기한 눈으로 바라보곤 한다. “양파에요?” 튤립·알리움·수선화가 모두 양파와 마늘을 닮았으니 처음 본 사람들이라면 당연한 질문이기도 하다. “아뇨. 튤립 알뿌리에요”라고 하면 다음 질문도 이어진다. “어머? 그걸 지금 심는 거예요? 내년 봄이 아니고요?”튤립·수선화·알리움의 알뿌리는 이른 봄 언 땅이 녹으면 가장 먼저 싹을 틔우는 식물 중에 하나다. 그런데 봄에 꽃을 피우려면 지금 낙엽이 질 때부터 땅이 얼기 전까지 알뿌리를 깊숙이 땅속에 묻어주어야만 한다. 연약한 알뿌리에는 가혹한 시간처럼 보이지만 겨울 추위를 경험하지 않으면 알뿌리 식물은 봄이 와도 싹을 틔우지 못한다. 봄이 왔음을 알아채지 못하기 때문이다.아직 얼지 않은 화단의 흙을 모종삽으로 깊숙이 판 후 그 안에 알뿌리를 넣고 흙을 덮으며 다시 한번 오드리 헵번의 말을 되새긴다. 내년에 봄이 와줄 것을 믿고, 알뿌리가 이 겨울을 잘 견뎌 추위 속에서도 꽃을 피워줄 것을 믿고, 그게 식물의 미래를 믿어주는 것이고, 그게 또 나의 미래를 믿어주는 힘이라는 것을 나도 그녀처럼 잘 알기 때문이다. 봄의 희망을 꾹꾹 담아 알뿌리처럼 이 겨울을 나볼 참이다.