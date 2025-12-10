Blackink Rosé's 'APT.' and 'KPop Demon Hunters' soundtrack dominate Billboard's year-end charts

Songs from Blackpink's Rosé and the hit Netflix animated film “KPop Demon Hunters” have dominated the U.S. Billboard's various year-end charts, underscoring K-pop's global appeal.Billboard said on Tuesday that “APT.,” Rosé's hit collaboration with U.S. singer Bruno Mars, placed ninth on the 2025 year-end Hot 100 chart. BTS member Jimin's “Who” came in at 57th.The “KPop Demon Hunters” original soundtrack landed seven songs on the chart, backed by the global success of the movie.“Golden” ranked highest at No. 25, followed by “Your Idol” at No. 54; “Soda Pop” at No. 61; “How It's Done” at No. 68; “What It Sounds Like” at No. 83; “Free” at No. 92; and “Takedown” at No. 93.In the year-end Billboard 200 albums ranking, the soundtrack reached No. 13. Rosé's solo album “rosie” secured 112th place, with Stray Kids' “Karma” and “Hop” (2024) charting at No. 128 and No. 157, respectively. Katseye's “Beautiful Chaos” ranked at No. 182.The KPop Demon Hunters' fictional girl group HUNTR/X placed 24th on Billboard's top artists list, ahead of Rosé at No. 44, the in-film fictional boy band Saja Boys at No. 57, Stray Kids at No. 69 and Jimin at No. 81.Rosé's “APT.” also topped Billboard's year-end Global 200 chart.Yonhap